Tranquility Beach Anguilla Ranked Number 1 Best of the Best Hotels Small & Boutique-Caribbean for Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025

"Winning the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Best of the Best 2025 and ranking number one among all of Tripadvisor's best small and boutique hotels in the Caribbean, is especially heartwarming because this prestigious distinction is based on our guests' firsthand, personal experience with our caring staff, modern amenities and beautiful beach," said Tranquility Beach Anguilla Property Manager Deanna Cabrera. "This coveted industry honor is a true testament to our dedication to providing above-and-beyond service and creating magical, vacation experiences for our valued owners and guests."

Tranquility Beach Anguilla is Anguilla's newest resort and ideally located on Anguilla's top-ranked Meads Bay Beach on the island's West End. Meads Bay Beach was voted No. 6 on USA Today's® 10 Best Beaches in the Caribbean 2025 and No. 3 on the World's 50 Best BeachesTM 2024 list. The boutique, beachfront resort was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Ian "Sugar George" Edwards of Sunset Homes Anguilla and appointed and designed by Gold Key Winner Natalie Sheedy of Chicago-based Sheedy De La Rosa Interiors and Wendy Freeman of Villa Alegria Anguilla.

At Tranquility Beach Anguilla, solo travelers, couples, families of all sizes, friends and groups enjoy the comforts of home, the space of a villa and the 5-star service of a luxury resort, including personalized concierge and daily beach butler services. It is the only accommodation on island that features a full kitchen and an outdoor terrace with private hot tub in all 15 of its beachy-chic one- and two-bedroom beachfront, ocean view and garden suites, and spectacular three-bedroom penthouse villas with the best beachfront and ocean views on the beach. Tranquility Beach guests can walk down the beach to seaside restaurants, resort bars for live music and luxury spas. Larger families and groups have the flexibility of renting one or more suites and villas, including the resort's exclusive two-bedroom options that can be locked off to create a pair of one-bedroom suites – ideal for multigenerational families, wedding parties and couples traveling together.

"Congratulations to Tranquility Beach Anguilla on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025," said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to Tranquility Beach Anguilla in 2025 and beyond."

Learn more about Tranquility Beach Anguilla at https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/ or contact [email protected] or +1 264-462-6000.

About Tranquility Beach Anguilla – Toes-in-the-sand Tranquility Beach is Anguilla's newest resort and located at Anguilla's premier address on top-ranked Meads Bay Beach on the island's West End where guests want to be. It has earned Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Awards for the past four years, including Best of the Best distinctions in both 2024 and 2025 – placing it among the top 1% of properties worldwide and first in its category of Small & Boutique Hotels-Caribbean for 2025. The luxury resort was named Best Boutique Hotel 2023 by the readers of Caribbean Journal and the Hotel with the Best Amenities on Forbes® 10 Best Anguilla Hotels 2024. Guests can skip renting a car and stroll down the sand to seaside restaurants, resort bars with live music and spas. The beachfront oasis offers a hybrid villa/hotel vacation experience in 15 luxury suites which offer among the best views on the beach. Each of the one- and two-bedroom suites and three-bedroom penthouse villas features a terrace with private hot tub, kitchen and washer/dryer. Tranquility Beach's boutique size and friendly staff ensure guests receive 5-star personalized attention and include concierge to arrange optional transportation, excursions, grocery stocking, chef, massage, restaurant reservations and more; daily beach butler and drink service; housekeeping; and complimentary perks such as guests' first day's beverage stock waiting in fridge. Special requests are the resort's specialty. Suites and villas are offered for luxury vacation rental and turnkey ownership, including resort buyouts and group rates for destination weddings and corporate retreats. To book or learn more about Tranquility Beach, contact [email protected] or +1 (264) 462-6000 or visit https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/. Tranquility Beach welcomes professional travel agent referrals. Follow Tranquility Beach on FB/IG: @tranquilitybeachanguilla.

About Tripadvisor – Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2025 ** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files.

