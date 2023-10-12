Tranquility Beach Anguilla Wins "The Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean - Anguilla" 2023, as Voted by the Readers of Caribbean Journal

"Our team is dedicated to providing the most beautiful accommodations and highest level of personalized service on Anguilla's best beach. This award is a true reflection of our amazing staff's commitment to delivering the ultimate vacation experience for our guests." -Property Manager Deanna Cabrera Tweet this

Tranquility Beach Anguilla earned Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards in both 2022 and 2023 based on consistently exceptional vacationer reviews, placing it among the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor worldwide. Meads Bay Beach was recently voted among the World's 50 Best Beaches™ 2023 by an industry panel of journalists, bloggers and influencers and presented by Banana Boat. Tranquility Beach guests can skip renting a car and stroll down the sand to Four Seasons and Malliouhana resorts and spas, as well as Straw Hat, Blanchards, Jacala, Savi Beach Club and other top West End restaurants. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is a 5-minute drive.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla was newly built and opened in January 2020 and designed by internationally acclaimed architect Ian "Sugar George" Edwards of Sunset Homes Anguilla and appointed and designed by Gold Key Winner Natalie Sheedy of Chicago-based Sheedy De La Rosa Interiors and Wendy Freeman of Villa Alegria Anguilla. Solo travelers, couples, families of all sizes, friends and groups enjoy the comforts of home, the space of a villa and the 5-star service of a luxury hotel resort. Tranquility Beach is the only accommodation on island that features a kitchen, washer/dryer and outdoor terrace with private hot tub in all 15 of its one- and two-bedroom suites and three-bedroom penthouse villas. There is also a fully equipped resort gym.

The concierge team helps guests plan their trips and is available to arrange anything they wish throughout their stays from car rentals and boat transfers to excursions, onsite massage, grocery stocking, chef service, childcare, restaurant reservations, watersport rentals, tee times and more (additional charges may apply). Guests are also treated to complimentary special perks such as chilled towels and rum punch at arrival; first day's beverage stock already in the fridge; fresh pastries the first morning; and sunscreen, water and sand toys at the beach. Included housekeeping service keeps everything sparkling and beach butlers are on the beach daily to set up beach loungers, shady umbrellas and volleyball, and also provide hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer and soft drinks for purchase. Beloved by guests, Beach Supervisor Vincent "Sam" Hodge grows fresh mint for his frozen mojitos onsite and is known to surprise beachgoers with his homemade, tropical popsicles.

To learn about current promotions and vacation at Tranquility Beach Anguilla, visit https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com, call +1 (264) 462-6000 or email [email protected]. Or follow Tranquility Beach Anguilla on Facebook and Instagram: @tranquilitybeachanguilla. Tranquility Beach Anguilla also offers turnkey ownership with three units remaining for purchase. Contact Lisa DeLong at [email protected] or +1 (264) 476-8488 to explore ownership.

To see the list of all of this year's award winners, visit the Caribbean Journal website at: https://www.caribjournal.com/2023/10/11/caribbean-hotel-awards-boutique-winners-2023.

About Tranquility Beach Anguilla - Tranquility Beach is Anguilla's newest resort and located at Anguilla's premier address on Meads Bay Beach on the island's desirable West End. Guests can skip renting a car and stroll down the sand to seaside restaurants, resort bars with live music and spas. The boutique oasis offers a hybrid villa/hotel vacation experience in 15 luxury suites – most with incredible beachfront or ocean views. Each of the one- and two-bedroom suites and three-bedroom penthouse villas features a private hot tub, kitchen and ensuite laundry. Tranquility Beach's boutique size and friendly staff ensure guests receive 5-star personalized attention. Retreats are offered for luxury vacation rental and turnkey ownership. Resort buy-outs and group rates for destination weddings and corporate retreats are available. For more information: [email protected] or +1(264) 462-6000 or visit http://www.TranquilityBeachAnguilla.com. Tranquility Beach welcomes professional travel agent referrals. Follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram at: @tranquilitybeachanguilla.

Media Contact

Kristin Tavas, Tranquility Beach Anguilla, +1-773-647-6800, [email protected], https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/

Janine Edwards, Tranquility Beach Anguilla, +1-264-235-3666, [email protected], https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Tranquility Beach Anguilla