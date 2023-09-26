Transaction Services Launches Auto Industry Partnership with Dominion DMS

"Connecting with robust partners is essential to our success in helping our customers drive revenue and profits. Dominion DMS certainly meets that criteria and much more," remarked Scott Martin, CEO of Transaction Services. Tweet this

"Dominion DMS is delighted to have partners that will allow dealers to choose the right solution to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry," said Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS. "Our partnership with TRX will integrate to create efficiencies dealers want."

Transaction Services will be implementing several new features with clients soon. These features along with Dominion's robust Core DMS give dealers more options to drive their success. For more information, visit www.trxservices.com.

About TRX

Transaction Services is a leader in payment processing with many decades of experience serving our customers from their headquarters in Atlanta and offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The core platform is engineered to be technologically efficient and equally secure in handling all aspects of the payments cycle, while also delivering quick insights into transaction activity via their reporting dashboard and other tools.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs, and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers.

Media Contact

Michael Cirino, Transaction Services, 1 888-933-8797, [email protected], www.trxservices.com

SOURCE Transaction Services