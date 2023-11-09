Transactly and Earnnest Announce Strategic Partnership & Integration: New Partnership Continues the Modernization of the Real Estate Transaction Industry

This integration will embed Earnnest's secure payment processing capabilities into Transactly's platform, streamlining the real estate transaction process even further. Post this

Russell Smith, President and COO of Earnnest, echoed this sentiment. "We're thrilled to partner with Transactly. Their transaction coordinator platform is already a powerhouse in the real estate industry, and by integrating our secure payment solutions, we're jointly setting a new standard for how money moves in real estate. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide safe, transparent, and hassle-free transactions."

This collaboration is expected to provide a significant boost to both companies. Transactly will benefit from an even more streamlined transaction coordination process, while Earnnest will see an expansion in its user base, leveraging Transactly's extensive network.

Both Transactly and Earnnest are backed by Second Century Ventures, highlighting the strong foundational support and shared vision of the two companies. This partnership is seen as a strategic move that will further solidify their positions as leaders in the real estate tech industry.

About Transactly:

Transactly is the premier real estate transaction coordination platform in the U.S., dedicated to streamlining the transaction process for agents, brokerages, and coordinators. Under the leadership of CEO Bryan Bowles, Transactly has consistently innovated to provide top-tier services to its users.

About Earnnest:

Earnnest is How Money Moves in Real Estate and the leading digital earnest money service in the United States. It offers a secure and efficient way for homebuyers to deposit earnest money electronically, simplifying the real estate transaction process for all parties involved. To date, Earnnest has facilitated over 300,000 digital earnest money deposits, totaling almost $2 billion, without a single instance of payment fraud. For more information, visit www.earnnest.com.

