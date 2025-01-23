Transcard Announces Payment Solution That Accelerates Lienholder Endorsement and Payment Disbursement

We are thrilled to bring our multi-party lienholder payments solution to market. Designed in collaboration with major insurers, mortgage servicers, and banks, we look forward to transforming the current lienholder endorsement process into an improved digital experience that reduces weeks to minutes. Post this

In September 2022, Transcard spearheaded an industry initiative to simplify and digitize multi-party lienholder payments to solve the industry pain point. Gathering industry professionals and experts from leading insurers, large banks, and fintechs, Transcard created a consortium. First-hand experiences were shared by top ten insurers and leading US banks weighed in on the lengthy check endorsement process. The consortium held a series of meetings over the course of three months to discuss the current process and Transcard gathered solution requirements to fix it.

"We are thrilled to finally bring our multi-party lienholder payments solution to market. Designed in collaboration with major insurers, mortgage servicers, and banks, we look forward to transforming the current lienholder endorsement process to an improved digital experience that reduces weeks to minutes," said Hodgen Mainda, Executive Vice President, Insurance.

The multi-party lienholder payment solution is part of Transcard's SMART Suite, a family of embedded payment solutions. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes.

Transcard offers comprehensive global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses. Our embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers worldwide.

Transcard's solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.

