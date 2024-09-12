Transcard Expands Disbursement Offering with Multi-Party Payments

We're thrilled that our solution has made such a positive impact. The results speak for themselves with a significant cost savings and positive reviews from recipients. Post this

"We worked closely with our customer on address this specific need and pain point. We're thrilled that our solution has made such a positive impact. The results speak for themselves with a significant cost savings and positive reviews from recipients," said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.

SMART Disburse is part of Transcard's SMART Suite family of solutions and offers customers a payment workflow for digital disbursements. The solution is used across several industries and use cases including the insurance industry for claim payouts, agent commissions, premium refunds and worker compensation payments.

Early adopters have raved about the streamlined processes, cost savings and back office operational efficiencies they have achieved. Transcard's customers are also delivering a better customer experience with multiple payment options to choose from and a faster payment delivery.

The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes.

About Transcard

We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.

Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

