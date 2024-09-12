Transcard Expands Disbursement Offering with Multi-Party Payments

Transcard, a global leader in payments technology, has successfully implemented its multi-party payment disbursement solution, replacing paper checks with a streamlined digital process. Since its launch, the solution has been widely adopted, transforming processes for clients such as a major property management company, significantly reducing check usage and improving payment efficiency. This innovative solution is part of Transcard's SMART Suite, offering flexible, seamless payment workflows across industries and boosting operational efficiencies.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard, a global leader in payments technology, announces the successful adoption of multi-party payment disbursements. The digital solution which replaces paper checks and offers a simple way to facilitate a disbursement to a single or multi-party has been implemented by several customers. Since it launched earlier this year, the solution has received overwhelming positive reviews from the nearly two hundred thousand B2C payments.
One of the largest property management companies in the country is currently using the solution for security deposit refunds, offering tenants an easier way to get their reimbursement. The former paper check process was replaced with a digital payment solution, SMART Disburse, which offers multi-party communication, funding allocations and individualized payment method selections. This change has transformed over fifteen thousand checks a month to electronic digital disbursements, resulting in a nearly 80 percent check reduction immediately upon launch.
"We worked closely with our customer on address this specific need and pain point. We're thrilled that our solution has made such a positive impact. The results speak for themselves with a significant cost savings and positive reviews from recipients," said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.
SMART Disburse is part of Transcard's SMART Suite family of solutions and offers customers a payment workflow for digital disbursements. The solution is used across several industries and use cases including the insurance industry for claim payouts, agent commissions, premium refunds and worker compensation payments.
Early adopters have raved about the streamlined processes, cost savings and back office operational efficiencies they have achieved. Transcard's customers are also delivering a better customer experience with multiple payment options to choose from and a faster payment delivery.
The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes.
About Transcard
We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.
Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.
