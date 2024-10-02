Transcard Expands Payment Orchestration Solutions Globally

Transcard's enhanced SMART Suite platform now supports global payments in multiple currencies, configurable language packs, and domiciled data, meeting GDPR and PSD2 compliance. Leveraging open banking with multi-national banks, the platform expands payment rails to more countries, including Canada. Offering cross-border and virtual payments, Transcard simplifies payment orchestration while maintaining bank relationships.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard's robust payment technology platform has been enhanced to support global payments across multiple currencies, configurable language packs, and domiciled data capabilities. Built to streamline global financial operations, Transcard's SMART Suite payment solutions are designed to meet GDPR and PSD2 compliance requirements.
Leveraging open banking with a growing list of multi-national banks, the embedded platform supports payment initiation for domestic rails in the US with more countries including Canada being activated this year. Transcard remains bank agnostic offering open banking and API connectivity, allowing customers to maintain their bank relationships. Alternative rail enablement including cross-border payment rails and virtual card payments are also available through globally connected partners. Transcard solutions include multi-language packs within their platform and multi-lingual call center support.
"The SMART Suite has always been created for global operations, and we're excited about the new features and functionalities that are now available. We strive to simplify payment orchestration by offering an all-in-one payment platform that supports all B2B and B2C transactions and this is just the foundation of a much broader global expansion," said Greg Bloh, CEO Transcard.
The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Features include disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing.
About Transcard
Transcard offers comprehensive global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses. Our embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers worldwide.
Transcard's solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.
