Transcard Expands Payment Orchestration Solutions Globally

"The SMART Suite has always been created for global operations, and we're excited about the new features and functionalities that are now available. We strive to simplify payment orchestration by offering an all-in-one payment platform that supports all B2B and B2C transactions and this is just the foundation of a much broader global expansion," said Greg Bloh, CEO Transcard.

The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Features include disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing.

About Transcard

Transcard offers comprehensive global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses. Our embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers worldwide.

Transcard's solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.

