Transcard Integrates Microsoft Azure AI to Deliver Payment Insights and Address Treasury Challenges

"Transcard has embraced AI for years and adding it to our SMART Suite of solutions is a natural fit. With rich data and real-time insights on AP and AR through our integrations, we can leverage AI to drive action, enhance financial operations and provide an insightful user experience." said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.

"Transcard's integration of Azure AI will improve payment processes by delivering customers valuable insights" said Karen Del Vescovo, Corporate Vice President Microsoft Financial Services. "Transcard's approach to digital payment solutions aligns with Microsoft's commitment to working with partners that deliver modern solutions to accelerate digital transformation."

The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. The SMART Suite APIs, hosted on Microsoft Azure, offer developers a faster way to integrate payments with enhanced accounts payable, accounts receivable and enables party payments.

Transcard is a Microsoft financial services partner, and their SMART Suite of payment solutions are available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To learn more about the SMART Suite, visit Transcard.com and visit the Transcard Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing, here.

About Transcard

We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.

Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

Media Contact

Whitney Hiscock, Transcard, 1 4235535200, [email protected], https://www.transcard.com/

