Transcard Integrates Microsoft Azure AI to Deliver Payment Insights and Address Treasury Challenges

Transcard, a global leader in payments technology, announces the integration of Microsoft Azure AI Services to tackle challenges faced by CFOs and Treasurers. This new solution simplifies complex accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes, enhancing cash flow and working capital management. Additionally, Transcard will implement Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot to boost internal productivity and collaboration. By leveraging Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service, Transcard's SMART Suite will provide predictive data insights, helping customers optimize cash flow, working capital, and operational efficiency.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard, a global leader in payments technology, announces its integrating Microsoft Azure AI Services to solve challenges for CFOs and Treasurers. The new solution streamlines complicated accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes while also offering tools to improve cash flow and working capital. In addition, Transcard will adopt Copilot for Microsoft 365 for employees and GitHub Copilot for developers to enhance productivity and collaboration internally.
The integration of Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure AI services will enhance the user experience within Transcard's SMART Suite payment solutions enabling the ability to take action with predictive data insights. The insights drawn from rich data will benefit customers by delivering recommendations to optimize cash flow, working capital and operational efficiencies.
"Transcard has embraced AI for years and adding it to our SMART Suite of solutions is a natural fit. With rich data and real-time insights on AP and AR through our integrations, we can leverage AI to drive action, enhance financial operations and provide an insightful user experience." said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.
"Transcard's integration of Azure AI will improve payment processes by delivering customers valuable insights" said Karen Del Vescovo, Corporate Vice President Microsoft Financial Services. "Transcard's approach to digital payment solutions aligns with Microsoft's commitment to working with partners that deliver modern solutions to accelerate digital transformation."
The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. The SMART Suite APIs, hosted on Microsoft Azure, offer developers a faster way to integrate payments with enhanced accounts payable, accounts receivable and enables party payments.
Transcard is a Microsoft financial services partner, and their SMART Suite of payment solutions are available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To learn more about the SMART Suite, visit Transcard.com and visit the Transcard Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing, here.
About Transcard
We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.
Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.
Media Contact
Whitney Hiscock, Transcard, 1 4235535200, [email protected], https://www.transcard.com/
SOURCE Transcard
