Transcard Partners with Kleinschmidt to Enhance Value of FreightX

For shippers, FreightX eliminates the need for costly third-party services and inaccurate freight processing by giving control back to them to manage all data in one embedded payment portal. Additionally, with data and insights in one place, invoice disputes can be resolved, saving carriers' back-office costs and allowing them to get paid faster.

Kleinschmidt's role in the process is data integration. The freight industry currently suffers from custom and fragmented processes to secure a load or freight movement, update the status of that movement, and provide an invoice for services rendered. The Kleinschmidt network connects thousands of shippers and carriers to enable supply chain system integration for each of these steps. Their network transforms data and transmits billions of data messages each year that keep the supply chain running.

The new partnership allows for relevant data from these transactional data messages to integrate with the FreightX solution for the two companies' shared customers.

"We are excited to partner with Kleinschmidt to provide even more value with the FreightX solution. By integrating FreightX with clients' transactional data, we can extend operational efficiency," said Chris Fuller, President of Transcard. "Kleinschmidt was a natural partner for this initiative, due to the volume of supply chain data that they process and their best-in-class uptime and security."

Dan Heinen, CEO of Kleinschmidt, agrees, stating that "when our clients authorize us to enable a data feed to Transcard, details from each load will be aligned within the secure digital ledger behind FreightX. These are the details that back-office personnel go searching for, before an invoice can be paid."

