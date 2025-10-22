Transcard Partners With Oatfi to Offer Working Capital Orchestration

We're empowering CFOs with seamless B2B working capital orchestration and data-driven AI insights to enhance liquidity and unlock growth. Post this

The integration of OatFi's embedded credit and capital markets technology directly into Transcard's payments platform resolves this challenge by combining real-time payments, underwriting, reconciliation, and capital needed to solve working capital challenges. Both sides of the transaction can operate on their preferred terms - suppliers get paid immediately, while buyers have a cost-effective option to maintain flexible repayment timelines. The combined solution enables businesses across industries to access flexible working capital solutions within Transcard's B2B payment network and native workflows, resulting in faster payments for suppliers, extended terms for buyers, and improving cash flow management for all parties, strengthening relationships.

"B2B payments are not just a money movement challenge—they're a data and workflow challenge. We're excited to partner with Transcard because their payments network reaches the very platforms where businesses already transact," Michael Barbosa, Co-founder & CEO of OatFi. "By embedding working capital directly into their B2B payment network, we're closing the loop on the main B2B payments problem, within Buyer and Suppliers existing workflows."

"We're empowering CFOs with seamless B2B working capital orchestration and data-driven AI insights to enhance liquidity and unlock growth. The embedded financing capabilities are woven directly into our payment workflows—accelerating transactions, optimizing cash flow, and streamlining supplier management," said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.

About Transcard

Transcard's comprehensive payment orchestration solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers globally. The AI-powered platform supports disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, data insights, and working capital financing.

With multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system-of-record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security, Transcard's B2B and B2C payment solutions support businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.

About OatFi

OatFi is building the modern credit network for B2B payments. With API integrations across Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Commercial Charge Card platforms, OatFi embeds financing directly into the workflows where businesses pay and get paid. OatFi powers credit solutions for leading infrastructure providers like Unit, Transcard, and Highnote, and has integrated with over 25 platforms. Backed by White Star Capital, QED, and Portage, OatFi is advancing its mission to modernize the $35 trillion U.S. B2B payments market.

Media Contact

Transcard, Transcard, 1 4235535200, [email protected], https://www.transcard.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Transcard