Transcard Partners with Thredd to Accelerate Global Expansion

"We're excited to partner with Transcard to help power their global ambitions," said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. "Innovation is the lifeblood of any payments business, and Transcard's SMART Suite is a great example of how an embedded payment solution can deliver real value. Together, we'll support Transcard's expansion plans and enable seamless, localized payment experiences that scale across borders."

The partnership unlocks a wide range of use cases across B2B, B2C, and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) segments. Businesses can issue virtual cards for supplier payments, employee reimbursements, and gig economy payouts, while consumers benefit from faster disbursements and more flexible payment options. In BNPL scenarios, virtual cards can be dynamically issued, enabling instant financing and streamlined settlement.

Transcard's SMART Suite is enabled to support various payment methods while providing optionality for customers and recipients alike. The payment orchestration platform delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Features include disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing.

Transcard announced their expansion into Canada earlier this year and last year was authorized as a payment institution in the United Kingdom.

About Transcard

Transcard offers comprehensive global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses of all sizes. Our embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers worldwide.

Transcard's solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries.

Media Contact

