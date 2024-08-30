Transcard Partners with University of Tennessee Athletics on New Premier Club

We are thrilled to secure the naming rights to the Lower West Club at Neyland Stadium, which will now be known as the Transcard Premier Club. Neyland Stadium is a venue that embodies the excellence and pride of the University of Tennessee. Post this

"We are thrilled to secure the naming rights to the Lower West Club at Neyland Stadium, which will now be known as the Transcard Premier Club. Neyland Stadium is a venue that embodies the excellence and pride of the University of Tennessee. As a global leader in innovation and community engagement, this partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the game-day experience for fans while supporting the university's rich legacy and tradition," said Chris Fuller, Transcard President.

"We are excited to welcome Transcard as a new Corporate Partner of University of Tennessee Athletics," said Steve Early, Vice President and General Manager of the Vol Network. "Transcard is an innovative payment technology company serving clients worldwide, and the best part is they are based right here in East Tennessee. The Transcard Premier Club at Neyland Stadium will enhance the fan experience for years to come, starting this Saturday with the season opener against Chattanooga."

Headquarted in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Transcard operates globally but maintains strong roots in Tennessee. They support the local community in Chattanooga through charities and local initiatives. In sports, Transcard is the official payments partner and Premier Club title sponsor of the Nashville Soccer Club. They also sponsor Chattanooga-based PGA pro golfer Stephan Jaeger.

The University of Tennessee (UT), founded in 1794, has a storied history in athletics, boasting 24 team national championships and nearly 200 individual national championships. UT's student-athletes excel in sports, academics, and community service, with many achieving success in professional sports and the business world.

We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.

Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

