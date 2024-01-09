Transcard Sponsors Chattanooga Pro Golfer Stephan Jaeger

It was important to me that my next partner is a leader in their industry and is based in my adopted hometown of Chattanooga. Transcard checked both of these boxes and I can't wait to represent them on the PGA TOUR. Post this

Stephan turned pro in 2012, he was named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year for 2020-2021 and in 2023 had the best year of his career on the PGA. Originally from Munich, Germany, Stephan came to Chattanooga during his high school years to attend the Baylor School. He then attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where his golfing accolades include being named All-American and winning Player of the Year.

"At Transcard, community is important, and we are excited to sponsor and support local golfer Stephan Jaeger as he enters his third year on the PGA. We look forward to cheering him on this season," said Chris Fuller, Transcard President.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Transcard offers companies of all sizes an easier way to make, take and manage payments with its SMART Suite solutions. Transcard's comprehensive SMART Suite includes features and functionalities for disbursements, receivables, and account-to-account payments through business networks, cross-border payments, and supply chain financing.

About Transcard

We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments and A2A automation.

Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

Media Contact

Christina Ervin, Transcard, 1 4238056392, [email protected], https://www.transcard.com/

