Transcard Transforms B2B Payments with Agentic AI Power

Solution Benefits for Buyers

Replaces call centers for vendor onboarding and enablement (whether 100 or 100,000), supporting concurrent onboarding with a fully automated AI-powered solution.

Streamlines and automates the supplier KYB process.

Eases maintenance of vendor information and payment instructions ensuring information is up-to-date and safeguarded.

Integrates seamlessly with ERP or system of record, ensuring data synchronization with near real-time updates.

Solution Benefits for Suppliers

The streamlined onboarding process allows suppliers to validate business information, select payment preferences, receive payment, and be fully enabled with a dedicated supplier portal within minutes.

The dedicated self-service portal facilitates easy management of business information, historical transactions, documentation, and payment preferences, including straight-through processing.

Suppliers have access to early financing options to enhance cash flow.

"I'm excited about the modern enhancements and agentic AI capabilities we are adding to our SMART Exchange payment solution. The new streamlined onboarding process and dedicated portals are set to revolutionize how businesses interact, pay, and manage their vendors. We crafted these enhancements to address the struggles daunting buyer and supplier payments today and we're excited to provide our customers with a modern, digital B2B solution powered by AI," said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO.

The vendor network management solution includes built-in data-rich generative AI and agentic AI capabilities. Embedded into the platform and generated automatically, users receive proactive recommendations on trends and opportunities to optimize cash flow and automate manual tasks. With less time onboarding, maintaining supplier accounts and fielding questions, businesses can now modernize their B2B payment processes and achieve operational efficiencies while delivering a superior payment experience.

SMART Exchange is part of Transcard's SMART Suite family of embedded payment solutions. The SMART Suite delivers a seamless payment experience and enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution can be embedded within a customer's ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Features include disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing.

About Transcard

Transcard offers comprehensive global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses. Our embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers worldwide.

Transcard's solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal.

