transcosmos acquires KUBOTA's IT system subsidiary in China

Along with this acquisition, transcosmos will take over KUBOTA Group's IT business in China, which is currently run by Kubota Systems. transcosmos will expand its business domain by succeeding the SAP upgrade and maintenance business, entering a new domain for transcosmos. Post this

Kubota Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota China Holdings Co., Ltd., KUBOTA Corporations' headquarters in China. Since its establishment in February 2012, Kubota Systems has been offering system development, operations and maintenance services and SAP update and maintenance services for KUBOTA Corporation and its Chinese group companies as well as operating data centers in China.

In 1995, transcosmos established a system development subsidiary in Tianjin, China. The company manages the entire system development project management from design, development to testing for the Japan and China local markets. The company has expanded its footprint not only in China but also in Japan. Today, the company operates in Suzhou and Jinan in China as well as in Japan with a total of 1,600 engineers and a specialized quality control team, offering high-quality system development services that meet Japanese quality standards.

Along with this acquisition, transcosmos will take over KUBOTA Group's IT business in China, which is currently run by Kubota Systems. transcosmos will expand its business domain by succeeding the SAP upgrade and maintenance business, entering a new domain for transcosmos.

■Kubota Systems & Information (CHINA) Co., Ltd. Overview

Company name: Kubota Systems & Information (CHINA) Co., LTD

Address: #06, Nisheng Square 23F, Suzhou Avenue West #205, Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, P.R.China

Representative: TSUNODA HARUHISA

Date of establishment: February 27, 2012

Business: Offshore development and system development, operations, and maintenance & support services in China

"The agreed acquisition of Kubota Systems was a perfect opportunity for both KUBOTA Corporation and transcosmos to achieve our respective vision," Kokkei Nakayama, Chairman of Suzhou transcosmos Information Creative Co., Ltd. said. "For KUBOTA Corporation, the deal will bring higher operational efficiency through promoting structural reform, and transcosmos can expand its systems business in China. Building on this acquisition, we will further expand the coverage of our cost-effective system service to include Kubota Group. At the same time, we will provide all Japanese businesses operating in China with greater services to help them grow their businesses."

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.