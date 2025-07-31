transcosmos and AI inside release AI-OCR solutions for irregular format document processing

transcosmos and AI inside will deliver two solutions that help clients process a wide range of irregular forms efficiently by integrating transcosmos's expertise in business process operations with AI inside's cutting-edge AI technologies. Post this

1. A solution designed to train AI by each form with transcosmos's proprietary annotation tool

Using "AnyData" offered by AI inside, the solution trains AI by each form to enable AI to process a variety of forms, including regular, irregular, handwritten, as well as complex layout design documents. transcosmos's annotation tool will continuously increase the accuracy of training data.

2. A generative AI-OCR solution to convert all image in a form into text data, and extract necessary data item

"PolySphere," an SML (Small Language Model) specifically designed for processing Japanese documents, accurately extracts and converts necessary image data on a document into text data. By automating complex document processing operations that used to be managed by humans, PolySphere dramatically boosts operational accuracy and efficiency. To enhance output quality, the solution also utilizes transcosmos's data adjustment tool to optimize data accuracy.

Choosing the right solution from the two solutions based on the content and complexity of each form, the two companies will help clients drive the digitization of irregular documents. In addition, the companies will also review and streamline current processes to optimize the entire business process. Moreover, "AI inside Cube," a series of edge computers that enables on-premise AI operation without accessing external servers, ensures a highly secure environment for companies to use AI to process data securely and effectively even in business areas that involve sensitive information.

Irregular forms refer to documents that come in a range of different forms, including handwritten text, tabular forms, as well as in multiple pages, such as handwritten receipts, contract documents, medical records, purchase orders, and progress reports. The two solutions enable clients across wide industries, including medical, financial, manufacturing, retail and public sector to apply AI in their business processes.

With the aim of helping clients achieve business transformation, transcosmos and AI inside will continue to deepen collaboration and develop new services powered by respective expertise.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

About AI inside Inc.

AI inside is a tech company engaged in the research, development, and social implementation of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and autonomous AI. We have developed the Japanese-language-optimized large language model "PolySphere" and have delivered our solutions to over 3,000 organizations and 60,000 users, including government agencies, local municipalities, and private enterprises, while continuing to advance the development and adoption of our proprietary AI infrastructure. Our flagship product, "DX Suite," is an AI Agent specializing in data entry and automates the entire workflow surrounding the task. Through these initiatives, AI inside promotes human-AI collaboration and achieves "VALUE SHIFT"—redirecting time saved through efficiency into higher-value, creative endeavors.

Website: https://inside.ai/en

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department Email: [email protected]

AI inside Inc. Public Relations Unit: Tel: +81-3-5468-5041 Email: [email protected]

