transcosmos and Cogent form strategic partnership in the contact center business

India has as many as 22 official languages, as well as a number of local languages with tens of millions of native speakers. With a contact center service network with more than 16,000 members across 24 centers and 12 cities in India, Cogent is equipped with vernacular capabilities to serve customers in multiple local Indian languages.

With this partnership with Cogent, transcosmos now has the ability to offer contact center services in multiple local languages across the India market. What's more, the partnership will enhance transcosmos's ability to serve customers in English and other European languages, enabling transcosmos to expand its offshore contact center services for its global clients.

With this partnership with transcosmos, Cogent will be able to access the global client network of transcosmos and offer services to their Indian entities. Further, it will enhance Cogent's ability to extend its efficient service delivery and operational excellence to global clients of transcosmos.

Below are the comments from the two companies:

Yohei Koumura, Managing Director & COO, transcosmos India Private Limited

"With this partnership with Cogent E-Services Limited, we, transcosmos, are now ready to capture the demand for contact center services in India and beyond. Making the most of expertise we have acquired primarily in Asian markets, we will continue to build and enhance a system to become a CX company that offers new customer experience in multiple languages. Together with Cogent E-Services Limited, we will also work towards solving social challenges in the India market."

Abhinav Singh, Managing Director, Cogent E-Services Limited

"We have long standing experience of more than 21 years of operating in Indian markets and providing excellent services to our clients in India. With this partnership, we expand our scope and reach to offer world-class contact center services and our domain expertise to a larger network of clients not only in India but globally."

(About Cogent E-Services Limited)

Cogent is an Indian CXM solutions provider facilitating businesses and brands to redefine their customer experience management in the digital age. Since 2004, Cogent continues to deliver industry-specific results and an approach that strengthens customer relations and differentiates its clients from their competitors. Company designs and administers customer experience through digital solutions such as automation, analytics and AI/ML-based solutions. Cogent's multilingual capabilities provide operational excellence and helps its clients improve business processes and performance. Currently it has a presence across India and operates from 24 centers in 12 cities in India. (URL: https://cogenteservices.com/)

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

