transcosmos and Cyclone Robotics Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Digital Transformation and Business Process Outsourcing

Cyclone Robotics and transcosmos believe that by combining their strengths, they can create groundbreaking solutions that address evolving market demands and challenges. Post this

Cyclone Robotics, with its international business headquartered in Singapore, is a new generation technology company renowned for its work in developing state-of-the-art hyperautomation solutions across various industries. It has recently been recognised by Gartner® based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision(*1). With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, Cyclone Robotics has consistently delivered ground breaking products that redefine the way businesses operate.

The MOU between Cyclone Robotics and transcosmos outlines a strategic alliance aimed at exploring synergies in technology projects throughout the two groups. The collaboration will encompass project delivery, research and development initiatives, technology exchange programs, and other mutually beneficial projects. Cyclone Robotics and transcosmos believe that by combining their strengths, they can create groundbreaking solutions that address evolving market demands and challenges.

transcosmos will begin their alliance with Cyclone in Malaysia, which will spearhead their transformation efforts in the ASEAN region and beyond. This digital transformation is driven by a shared vision to harness the potential of technology, especially hyperautomation and artificial intelligence, and integrate it seamlessly into various industries. Both entities are committed to leveraging their expertise to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unprecedented value to their clients.

Statement from Toshio Tozaki, Managing Director of TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN, BHD:

"The collaboration with Cyclone Robotics aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions to our clients. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and hyperautomation, we anticipate unlocking new possibilities and creating a transformative impact on the business process outsourcing industries we serve. This collaboration signifies a strategic step towards the future of business process optimization."

Statement from Hew Wee Choong, Head of ASEAN, Cyclone Robotics International:

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with transcosmos. The synergy between our expertise in hyperautomation and transcosmos's proficiency in business process outsourcing is a powerful combination. Together, we aim to not only advance the field of hyperautomation, but also revolutionize how businesses operate in an ever-evolving landscape."

The MOU between Cyclone Robotics and transcosmos sets the stage for an exciting era of innovation, where the fusion of hyperautomation technology and business process optimization will drive unprecedented advancements. As both entities pool their resources and expertise, the collaboration is poised to bring forth groundbreaking solutions that redefine industry standards and set new benchmarks for technological excellence.

About Cyclone Robotics

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is a leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Cyclone Robotics has set up branch offices in twenty-four cities at home and abroad, with it's international headquarter in Singapore.

Cyclone Robotics has been at the forefront of the RPA industry, empowering businesses across various sectors to achieve greater success. Cyclone RPA is powered by cutting-edge technologies like AI, NLP etc, and aims to automate customers specific business processes.

Over the years, Cyclone has achieved an annual growth rate of 400% with international recognition by Forrester and Everest. Through the combination of advanced technology with a passion for problem-solving, Cyclone enables seamless automation of repetitive tasks, so businesses can focus on strategic initiatives.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

*1 Cyclone Robotics was named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation

Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation, Saikat Ray et al., 2 August 2023

Gartner Peer Insights™, Cyclone Robotics in Robotic Process Automation

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/robotic-process-automation/vendor/cyclone-robotics

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Cyclone Robotics Email: [email protected]

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.