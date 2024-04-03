transcosmos and Tokyo Tetemono Real Estate Sales build a property information registration framework powered by AI-OCR and GenAI

The two companies aim to further refine the information registration process by building an AI-OCR engine designed to support documents and entry formats unique to the real estate industry, and combining the engine with GenAI specifically tuned for the industry. Post this

transcosmos has a proven record in conducting various performance tuning for data loading using numerous AI-OCR engines. Under this collaborative development project with Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales, the two companies aim to further refine the information registration process by building an AI-OCR engine designed to support documents and entry formats unique to the real estate industry, and combining the engine with GenAI specifically tuned for the industry. transcosmos and Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales will continue to optimize processes to streamline a variety of tasks specific to the real estate industry with the power of digital transformation (DX).

(About Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd.)

Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. provides one-stop, optimum solutions that capitalize on the collective strength of Tokyo Tatemono's more than 125 years of business experience and its group companies. Combining our expertise in brokerage, real estate investments and rental businesses, we will provide the best services that meet all your needs related to real estate. Visit us here: https://www.ttfuhan.co.jp/english/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

