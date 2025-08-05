transcosmos and transcosmos online communication help Oki Town, Fukuoka Prefecture digitize membership card for the town's on-demand shared taxi service

Through offering KANAMETO, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will drive digital transformation (DX) in local communities that help boost convenience for citizens and streamline administrative business processes for local governments. Post this

Steps to show membership card via Oki Town LINE official account

Citizens who wish to use the service need to pre-register for a membership. They just need to follow chatbot navigation on Oki Town LINE official account to start up a registration form. Once they enter their name and contact information and submit an application, they will receive a notice with their membership number and other necessary information on the Oki Town LINE official account talk room page on a later day.

To show their membership card, users just select and tap "NORIAI-GO" on the rich menu screen, and go to the membership card screen. They only need to enter their membership number and date of birth at the first time to show their card on the screen, no data entry required from the second time. Just showing their membership card screen to a driver, users can enjoy the shared taxi service.

Distinctive features and benefits

The digitized membership card will boost user convenience. Users can easily receive their membership card via Oki Town LINE official account, and they can show their card and enjoy the service with a smartphone only.

For local governments, the service helps cut the administrative processes for issuing a paper-based membership card. The service also enables local governments to change and edit registered member data such as postal addresses and phone numbers on the KANAMETO admin page, streamlining daily administrative business operations.

As many areas have no access to public transportation in Oki Town, there has been a call for local transport options for those in need of such services. With this digital membership card service, citizens can apply for a membership and use the town's shared taxi service via a LINE official account—their familiar app. Ultimately, the service will increase the usage rate.

Next steps

About KANAMETO

KANAMETO is a LINE-powered Government DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LY Corporation and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. KANAMETO empowers governments to digitize a variety of resident services including segmented messaging to deliver pre-registered information to residents, Q&A chatbot related to COVID-19, sending out disaster prevention information, citizen reporting for road and park-related problems, My Number card issuance reservation desk, chat-based child-care consultation, oversized garbage collection reservation and online payment services, and more. Today, more than 250 local governments use KANAMETO as a paid-service for sending out public information, providing counselling services via social media, etc. For more information visit here (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. Powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities, a GovTech venture business transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build a better and stronger relationship with their residents. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Department, transcosmos online communications inc.

Email：[email protected]

