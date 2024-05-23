transcosmos and transcosmos online communications help Miyazaki prefecture renovate the LINE Official Account

Miyazaki prefecture sends out various attractive information about the prefecture including sightseeing spots, food, nature and natural sceneries, culture as well as emergency information such as infection control, disaster-related information, etc. Post this

■Renewed contents (examples)

(1) Changed the rich menu to three pages; 1) General Menu, 2) PR, and 3) Settings.

(2) To make information easier to find, reorganized the information under a default page, the General Menu, into three categories, 1) Find disaster-related information (Q&A), 2) find living information (Q&A), and 3) find living information (keyword search).

(3) Added the following information to chatbot

Disaster risk information for flood, high-tide flooding, earthquakes and tsunamis including danger zones and seismic intensity map, information on reservoirs for agriculture, dating & marriage, pregnancy & childbirth, child-rearing, prefectural taxes including category-based automotive tax, driver's license, and passports.

(4) Added the following information to the keyword search feature

Immigration, information related to the agriculture, farming and fisheries industries, local atmospheric environment, medical information including doctors on duty on holidays and emergency medical contact centers for children, welfare information including support programs and suicide prevention, scholarship repayment support programs, seminar information for septic tank business owners in Miyazaki prefecture, Miyazaki prefectural government officials employment exam, and Miyazaki prefectural government office guide

(5) Added a disaster alert email and LINE integration feature (released at 12:00, March 29)

Send LINE push notifications for disaster emergencies that have been sent via emails. Users need to change settings to receive LINE push notifications.

With the aim of providing its citizens with useful information tailored to their needs with a focus on living information efficiently using digital tools, Miyazaki prefecture deployed KANAMETO, a LINE-powered messaging tool that helps the government investigate and analyze on-site operations as well as implementing and supporting the use of digital tools. transcosmos MCM Center Miyazaki Ekimae assists the prefecture in managing its LINE official account. As a company committed to the local community, transcosmos will continue to assist Miyazaki prefecture in analyzing reports, building chatbots that manage disaster-related information, and more.

transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to assist governments in delivering information tailored to the needs of each individual citizen as well as driving their digital transformation (DX) initiatives.

■About KANAMETO

KANAMETO is a LINE-powered Government DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LY Corporation and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. KANAMETO empowers governments to digitalize a variety of resident services including segmented messaging to deliver information that residents want to receive, Q&A chatbot related to COVID-19, sending out disaster prevention information, citizen reporting for road and park-related problems, My Number card issuance reservation desk, chat-based child-care consultation, and more. Today, KANAMETO empowers more than 200 local governments.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. Powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities, a GovTech venture business transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build a better and stronger relationship with their residents. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Department, transcosmos online communications inc.

Tel: +81-3-5904-9091 Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.