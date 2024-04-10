transcosmos and transcosmos online communications offer a LINE-powered application system for oversized garbage collection services

With this new, digitalized application process for oversized garbage collection, users can now request for garbage collection easily via LINE from anywhere at any time. In addition, the system also brings benefits to the center as the system helps reduce staff's work hours for handling phone calls. Post this

Nagahama and Maibara citizens who wish to use the oversized garbage collection service first access the center's LINE official account. On the designated online form, users then select the area they live and preferred collection date, as well as type and number of items. There is a limit per booking request for each garbage collection, which is shown on the item selection page, so by default, users cannot proceed to the next step if the number of items exceeds the set limit. The system then automatically calculates the collection service fees based on the type and number of items entered. Users can send the application form to the center after adding detailed information such as contact information, collection site, etc.

The center also has deployed a review & approve feature, with which center staff can review the entered information on the KANAMETO ECO's admin page to confirm the request. Each user will receive a message once their application is approved or rejected. If a user's application is rejected, they will receive a cancellation message explaining the reasons for the rejection. Center administrators can also reject applications if any of the items are out of scope of the service such as air conditioners, televisions, and personal computers, or if users have specified a collection site where a garbage truck cannot enter.

With this new, digitalized application process for oversized garbage collection, users can now request for garbage collection easily via LINE from anywhere at any time. In addition, the system also brings benefits to the center as the system helps reduce staff's work hours for handling phone calls. The center plans to deploy an online payment feature for garbage service fees, which will further streamline the center's garbage collection service process as well as making the service even more convenient for users.

KANAMETO ECO is a new feature added to KANAMETO, a LINE-powered Government Digital Transformation (DX) tool which today is empowering more than 200 local governments. Kohoku wide area administration business center is the first user among all local public partial and wide-area cooperatives in Japan. By expanding KANAMETO features even more, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to help governments drive their DX initiatives, and ultimately optimize communication between local governments and their citizens.

(About KANAMETO ECO)

KANAMETO ECO is an application system for oversized garbage collection services developed under the joint project of LY Communications Corporation and transcosmos online communications inc. The two companies developed KANAMETO ECO based on the Fukuoka City Oversized Garbage Collection Service LINE Official Account, a LINE account which went into full operation in 2019 based on the LY Communications and Fukuoka city's agreement, the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement on Community Collaboration Projects. Once local governments deploy KANAMETO ECO, their citizens can apply for their local garbage collection services 24/7 online via their government's LINE official account. KANAMETO ECO is also equipped with an online payment processing feature, enabling citizens to pay garbage collection service fees online with PayPay, LINE Pay, credit cards, and more.

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. Powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities, a GovTech venture business transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build a better and stronger relationship with their residents. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

Public Relations & Advertising Department, transcosmos inc.

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Department, transcosmos online communications inc.

Tel: +81-3-5904-9091 Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.