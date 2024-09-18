transcosmos and transcosmos online communications offer Honbetsu town Hokkaido application system for oversized garbage collection powered by LINE

KANAMETO ECO brings benefits to both the town government and its citizens, as the tool helps reduce staff's work hours for handling phone calls while making government services even more convenient for residents. Post this

Honbetsu town has been promoting waste sorting activities. In the fiscal year 2024, its waste recycling rate surpassed 40%, which was twice the national average of 18.0%, and ranked as high as top 40 among all municipalities across Japan (about 1,700). In March 2024, Honbetsu town took a step forward and made the Honbetsu Town Zero Carbon City Declaration. Under the statement, Honbetsu town is carrying out initiatives toward building a circular society.

Honbetsu town residents who wish to use the oversized garbage collection service first access the town's LINE official account. On the designated online form, users then select the area they live and preferred collection date, as well as type and number of items. There is a limit per booking request for each garbage collection, which is shown on the item selection page, so by default, users cannot proceed to the next step if the number of items exceeds the set limit. The system then automatically calculates the collection service fees based on the type and number of items entered. Users then enter detailed information such as contact information and collection site to complete the application process.

With KANAMETO ECO in place, users can now request for garbage collection easily via LINE from anywhere at any time. Previously, Honbetsu town had been receiving garbage collection requests only via phone calls. So, KANAMETO ECO brings benefits to both the town government and its citizens, as the tool helps reduce staff's work hours for handling phone calls while making government services even more convenient for residents.

KANAMETO ECO is a new feature added to KANAMETO, a LINE-powered Government Digital Transformation (DX) tool which today is empowering more than 230 local governments. By expanding KANAMETO features even more, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to help governments drive their DX initiatives, and ultimately optimize communication between local governments and their citizens.

(About KANAMETO ECO)

KANAMETO ECO is an application system for oversized garbage collection services developed under the joint project of LY Communications Corporation and transcosmos online communications inc. The two companies developed KANAMETO ECO based on the Fukuoka City Oversized Garbage Collection Service LINE Official Account, a LINE account which went into full operation in 2019 based on the LY Communications and Fukuoka city's agreement, the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement on Community Collaboration Projects. Once local governments deploy KANAMETO ECO, their citizens can apply for their local garbage collection services 24/7 online via their government's LINE official account. KANAMETO ECO is also equipped with an online payment processing feature, enabling citizens to pay garbage collection service fees online with PayPay and credit cards. (URL: https://kanameto.me/eco/index.html)

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. Powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities, a GovTech venture business transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build a better and stronger relationship with their residents. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Department, transcosmos online communications inc.

Tel: +81-3-5904-9091 Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.