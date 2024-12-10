transcosmos announces that the company has published the results of "Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey 2024-2025."

Quality of pre-purchase services and reputation of post-purchase services capture new customers. Post this

Objective: Understanding the consumer to business communications trend

Period: July 31 to August 5, 2024

Method: Online survey

Download here (no translation available): https://www.trans-plus.jp/data/2024cx

transcosmos began its proprietary annual Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey in 2016. Since then, the report has been well-received by many clients, and is now popularly known as Com Survey. Under the theme of CX, the Com Survey 2024-2025 analyzes how consumers use communication channels including chat support, official websites, and AI auto-response generators, as well as analytical methods for measuring CX metrics and deriving priorities for improvement.

■Key findings

1. Text-based communication is on an upward trend. In particular, consumer intention to use chat is high at 55%, significantly exceeding the usage experience of 28%.

2. About 60% of consumers have already used a communication channel powered by generative AI. However, about 50% of those are dissatisfied with the service.

3. 65% of consumers prefer a hybrid chat service, a combination of self-service and chat agent support, and 50% want the same for AI-powered auto response.

4. 83% of consumers go through a three-step process; 1) website search, 2) self-service options on official corporate websites, and 3) a handoff to human support to ensure a successful resolution.

5. When self-service options work, 87% of consumers intend to use the option again, however, the rate gradually decreases as they shift to human support, and finally drops as low as 28% when they fail to solve their problems. Businesses not only need to improve the self-service completion rate, but also need a hybrid support channel that ensures a successful problem solution.

6. 81% of prospective customers prioritize companies based on the quality of pre-sale support including pre-sale advice and estimate services, while 84% prioritize companies with a higher reputation on post-purchase support such as after-sales service, maintenance and follow up services.

You can find the report on transcosmos owned media, transplus, which covers many more valuable findings. Use the evaluation items that break down pre-and post-purchase communication experience to conduct a competitive analysis to identify specific points for improvement, and enhance your earnings and further differentiate you from others. Please visit and download the survey report.

Building on the report findings, transcosmos will work with you in shifting your customer communication channels to online and setting your approach towards enhancing your CX strategies.

