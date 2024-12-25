transcosmos awarded Asia Pacific Japan AWS AI Skills Champion for its Efforts towards AWS AI Certifications

AWS Certified AI Practitioner, a new certification launched by AWS for developing generative AI specialists, validates in-demand knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI and use cases. Post this

AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud computing community where cloud enthusiasts from around the world come together to hear the latest cloud industry innovations. During the conference, AWS celebrated early adopters who proactively work on taking new AWS AI training courses and obtaining certifications in the AWS AI Skills Champion Celebration event.

In 2024, more than 100 employees at transcosmos and transcosmos digital technology plan to obtain the certificate. Towards this goal, the two companies will encouraging their employees to enhance their AI skills through AWS's new classroom training course specifically designed for learning generative AI. Companies were recognized for these initiatives to be an early adopters of in-demanded AI/ML skills.

transcosmos and transcosmos digital technology have been working on making employees obtain AWS certifications. As of the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the two companies had more than 150 employees who hold AWS certifications. At the two companies, developers well-versed in the latest AWS technologies are providing clients with end-to-end services tailored to differing needs of clients—large-scale system development and apps development as well as building and operating infrastructures—from making recommendations to implementation at one-stop.

