transcosmos awarded Silver in the PRIDE INDEX 2023, an indicator of workplace commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives

The PRIDE INDEX was established in 2016 by a voluntary organization, work with Pride as the first performance index to measure LGBTQ inclusion efforts at workplaces in Japan. Each letter represents one of the five pillars in the index: Policy (Action Declaration), Representation (LGBTQ network, the A stands for Allies), Inspiration (Raising Awareness), Development (Human Resources Management Policy and Programs) and Engagement/Empowerment (Social Responsibility and External Activities). Companies and organizations that satisfy designated requirements for each pillar receive scores, and are recognized as Gold, Silver and Bronze based on their ratings.

Inclusive corporate culture underpins the Silver award

With the aim of offering a workplace where all people are treated fairly, actively engaged as themselves, and creating organizational synergy, transcosmos is driving efforts to increase LGBTQ allies and to create a pleasant workplace for all by fostering better understanding of LGBTQ (sexual minorities) and SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) among all employees.

transcosmos LGBTQ initiatives

Policy (Action Declaration)

On the Top commitment page under the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) section of its corporate website, transcosmos clearly states its fundamental policy on promoting DE&I

transcosmos clearly states it policy on promoting LGBTQ and SOGIE inclusion, expected attitudes and actions for employees on the LGBTQ Inclusion page on its corporate website

Representation (LGBTQ network)

Established an LGBTQ Hotline (transcosmos employees only) staffed with external professional LGBTQ counselors, offering an environment where all transcosmos employees can consult with the professionals

Participating in communities and building a corporate network across industries

Inspiration (Raising Awareness)

Launched LGBTQ training course (e-learning) for managers in the fiscal year 2021, and for all employees in the fiscal year 2023

Held an LGBTQ Forum (training program) for officers and managers with guest speakers in June 2023 , in line with Pride Month. Began distributing the LGBTQ + Ally (*1) Handbook in the same period.

Confirmed the level of understanding and feedback after the training program, and incorporated inputs into the initiatives

Development (Human Resources Management Policy and Programs)

Employees can assign their partners as beneficiaries in same-sex relationships for their insurance plans under some Group Insurance, if conditions are met

Adopting gender-neutral hiring, giving due consideration to the gender section on application forms

Engagement/Empowerment (Social Responsibility and External Activities)

Cosponsored the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2023 (*2), an event to celebrate the diversity of sexuality and life

Expressed support for Business for Marriage Equality (*3), a campaign to visualize companies that support marriage equality (legalization of same-sex marriage)

Declared support for Business Support for LGBT Equality in Japan (*4) a campaign for the introduction of a national LGBT Equality Act

*1 An ally is a person who understands and supports LGBTQ individuals or wants to do so

*2 An event that aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ and other sexual minorities in society and celebrate the diversity of sexuality and life (Hosted by a non-profit organization, Tokyo Rainbow Pride)

*3 Co-operated by three non-profit organizations: Public Interest Association of Marriage For All Japan -Freedom Of Marriage For All; Not-for-profit organization Lawyers for LGBTQ & Allies Network; and NPO Nijiiro Diversity (* Nijiiro means Rainbow color)

*4 Co-operated by four organizations: Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation; leading international human rights non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch; ATHLETE ALLY, a non-profit organization that champions LGBTQI+ inclusion in and through sport; and ALL OUT, a global movement for love and equity

