transcosmos becomes a certified business operator under the Nagasaki Prefecture SDGs Registration System

With the aim of achieving a sustainable society, transcosmos will drive initiatives toward resolving local challenges in partnership with Nagasaki Prefecture. Post this

Today, transcosmos runs business via three centers in Nagasaki prefecture. In 2024, the company will open a new center, BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium City, creating more job opportunities. To support the local communities, transcosmos not only enhances the well-being of its employees, but also continues to help the prefecture resolve challenges it faces via various programs such as workation agreements with Nagasaki prefecture and Goto city, food banks for single-parent families, and more.

With the aim of achieving a sustainable society, transcosmos will drive initiatives toward resolving local challenges in partnership with Nagasaki Prefecture.

Visit here to find out more about the Nagasaki Prefecture SDGs Registration System (no translation available)

https://www.pref.nagasaki.jp/bunrui/kenseijoho/kennokeikaku-project/nagasaki_sdgs-kennokeikaku-project/sdgstouroku/

Visit here to find out more about BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium City

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/231121.html

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected].jp, https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.