transcosmos becomes a certified business under the Okinawa Prefecture CO2 Absorption Certification Program

Okinawa prefecture launched the Okinawa Prefecture CO2 Absorption Certification Program with the aim of driving initiatives to combat global warming by inspiring social interests in multifaceted roles of forests while facilitating tree planting activities in the prefecture.

The Okinawa Prefecture CO2 Absorption Certification Program (no translation available): https://www.pref.okinawa.jp/_res/projects/default_project/_page_/001/023/455/leaflet.pdf

As part of transcosmos Forest project, its afforestation activity to promote environmental conservation, transcosmos planted a total of 160 HIKANZAKURA (Taiwan Cherry) and azalea trees on a land of approximately 4,000㎡ in Yaese-cho, Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, December 9, 2023. A total of 252 participants including the company's employees and their families, as well as other related parties, joined the activity. Recognized for such activities, transcosmos received the certificate from Okinawa prefecture.

Find out more about transcosmos's climate change initiatives:

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/environment/climateChange.html

"Congratulations on receiving the CO2 Absorption Certification under our prefecture's program," Kazuhiro Tarama, Director of Environment Department, Okinawa Prefectural Government said at the ceremony. "We, Okinawa prefecture, expect the Okinawa Prefecture CO2 Absorption Certification Program will encourage society to plant and grow trees, thereby promoting tree planting activities that contribute to creating more carbon sinks. With your two projects, a total of six tons of sequestered carbon were certified, which brought our cumulative total carbon offset to 2,220 with a total of 32 projects. We are grateful for your understanding and support for our certification program, which aims at creating more carbon sinks through tree planting activities. We appreciate transcosmos for your proactive engagement in tree planting activities in the Yaese-cho sports tourism exchange facility. Okinawa prefecture will continue to carry out initiatives under our two key programs - promote carbon forest sink initiatives and create an urban environment full of flowers and greenery - stated in the Fundamental Plan for the New Okinawa 21st Century Vision. Thank you very much again for your continued support for our initiatives."

"transcosmos first received ISO14001 certification in 2011. Since then, every department has been working towards achieving their own environmental targets," Kiyoto Onodera, Division Manager of Service Division Ⅷ, DCC Sector, CX Business Headquarters at transcosmos said. "As part of our initiatives, we launched an afforestation program from the previous fiscal year to make our employees realize the importance of environmental conservation through experience. Tree planting in Yaese-cho was transcosmos's first corporate-wide project. We believe that receiving the certificate from Okinawa prefecture for the project will give us strong motivation for future activities. We will grow and care for the hikanzakura and azalea trees while doubling down on our future tree planting activities. Thank you very much for your continued support."

With a goal to expand its center network to include local areas, transcosmos opened MCM Center Okinawa, its first operations base in Okinawa prefecture in June 1999. The company chose Okinawa for its great hospitality and a pool of young talent. Since then, transcosmos has been increasing its presence in the prefecture, opening as many as 9 centers including its own building MCM Center Naha located in Omoromachi, Naha city which opened in March 2006. Today, transcosmos offers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

transcosmos is a certified Okinawa SDGs Partner Company and has been carrying out various initiatives to serve the community. In July 2007, transcosmos made a donation to help rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle that had burned down, and donated acrylic sheets as preventive measures against the novel coronavirus during the pandemic in May 2022. As a company committed to local communities, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the development of Okinawa prefecture.

transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.

