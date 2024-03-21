transcosmos becomes a registered business under the Aichi SDGs Partners Program

As a business with its footprint in Aichi prefecture, transcosmos supports the prefecture's concepts - a sustainable society where diverse people can play an active role - and registered to the program. Post this

In Aichi prefecture, transcosmos has been creating many jobs at its business locations including CX Square Nagoya and Chubu branch office. Through operating diverse businesses in the prefecture, transcosmos has established a community-based business model specifically designed for Aichi prefecture. As a business with its footprint in Aichi prefecture, transcosmos supports the prefecture's concepts - a sustainable society where diverse people can play an active role - and registered to the program.

With the aim of spreading and serving SDGs activities in Aichi prefecture, transcosmos will continue to drive its key initiatives and partnership with various parties.

transcosmos policy towards achieving SDGs

Guided by the basic tenet of our Fundamental Management Philosophy - Client satisfaction is the true value of our company, and the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future - we will contribute to achieving SDGs through corporate social responsibility activities and our businesses underpinned by people & technology.

Economy: Establish operations centers that protect labor rights and promote safe and secure working environments for all workers across the globe. In addition, offer career advancement training sessions to promote capability and career development to increase the promotion of women in managerial positions.

Society: Collect bottle caps and donate the money raised from recycling to help improve access to vaccines for the world's children. Contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and environmental conservation through bottle cap recycling.

Environment: Promote energy and resource saving initiatives internally and carry out various environmental protection/conservation activities such as tree planting and thinning. Key initiatives: Forest thinning and tree planting.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.