transcosmos becomes a registered member of D&I Kanagawa Members, an initiative run by Kanagawa Gender Equity Center

By sharing information, encouraging each other, and communicating accomplishments among Members' registered member companies and organizations, D&I Kanagawa Members aims to create pleasant workplaces for all, including women, men, and gender minorities.

(1) Companies and organizations must be willing to work on the following items:

a. As a company or an organization, carrying out or planning to actively work on various activities to promote D&I such as an initiative towards gender equity.

b. In addition to promoting its own initiatives as a company or an organization, it is willing to build relationships with other companies and organizations that will have a positive influence on each other through interaction.

c. Willingness to actively participate in Members' activities.

(2) Companies and organizations must be operating business in Kanagawa prefecture

transcosmos has been promoting diversity & inclusion in the workplace as one of our top business strategies. As rapid social change continues to gather pace, client needs are expected to diversify even further. To always exceed customer expectations, it is crucial for the company to create a workplace and systems that enable every employee with a diverse background to be motivated and maximize their abilities regardless of gender, age, nationality, sexual orientation and identity, disability, and other factors. This means, transcosmos must not only support all employees equally, but also recognize their individuality, and provide equal opportunity for success to all. Towards the goal of achieving its sustainable business growth, as well as serving clients and society, transcosmos is pursuing equality, evolving our initiative from D&I to DE&I.

transcosmos DE&I initiatives: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/rights_labor/diversity/

★D&I Kanagawa Members website: https://www.pref.kanagawa.jp/docs/x2t/dikanagawa.html

★Kana Terrace website: https://www.pref.kanagawa.jp/docs/x2t/top.html

