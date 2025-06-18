transcosmos becomes business operator for advancing parent-teacher communication in the field of education, project run by MEXT

The project is aimed at reducing workloads of teachers and non-teaching staff, and ensuring effective communication between schools and parents and community residents. Post this

Professionals: Coordinator (deals with excessive parental complaints, unreasonable demands and other complex cases), Counselor (deals with cases that must be considered from a psychological approach), School lawyer (deals with cases that require legal advice)

(Project background)

In recent years, cases that schools cannot resolve alone such as excessive complaints and unreasonable demands from parents and communities are becoming a serious challenge in school management. For schools, government support in collaboration with professionals in various fields is essential to address the current situation. At the same time, some pointed out that giving advice, providing consultation, and dealing with complaints directed to schools via call and other media put undue burden on teachers and non-teaching staff. Against this backdrop, and to accelerate workstyle reform in school, it is necessary to identify the benefit of involving external institutions to settle such cases in reducing workload of teachers and non-teaching staff as well as enhancing the quality of communication with parents and other related parties.

Project schedule and next steps

The project is planned to run from Sunday, June 1, 2025 to Saturday, January 31, 2026. transcosmos aims to share insights from the project with various parties.

transcosmos social initiatives

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. As part of its initiatives towards promoting sustainability, transcosmos will continue to help achieve digital transformation (DX) in education.

