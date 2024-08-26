transcosmos becomes official member of Aomori Prefecture SDGs Initiative Declaration Program

As a company with a footprint in Aomori prefecture, transcosmos supports the prefecture's vision—Sustainable Society and Inclusive Society where Diverse People Thrives— and now, transcosmos has become a registered business under the program. Post this

With the CX Square Aomori in place, transcosmos has been creating multiple jobs in Aomori prefecture. As a company with a footprint in Aomori prefecture, transcosmos supports the prefecture's vision—Sustainable Society and Inclusive Society where Diverse People Thrives— and now, transcosmos has become a registered business under the program.

With the aim of spreading and serving SDGs activities in Aomori prefecture, transcosmos will continue to drive its key initiatives and partnership with the prefecture.

Fundamental policy towards achieving SDGs

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people and technology.

Initiatives

We will build a system that enables all employees to be proactive, not passive, and enjoy SDGs activities.

Each and every one of our employees are paying attention to the little things around us such as lights, air conditioners, and office machinery. We are all engaged in energy saving activities, putting up posters and reminding each other.

We will be proactive in every activity regardless of its scale, such as holding a human power generation competition among employees.

We will protect the rights of all workers including female and precarious workers, and promote a safe and secure work environment. To that end, we offer career development training courses to support employee career advancement and up-skilling.

