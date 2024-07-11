transcosmos becomes Pioneering Partner of ZEPETO, world's leading virtual platform

The first official, and record-scale virtual event on ZEPETO will be hosted in Japan in October, 2024. With ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL, ZEPETO will create a social movement across social media platforms going beyond ZEPETO. Post this

■Global ZEPETO Partnership Program

This initiative aims to empower partners in creating significant and measurable value through innovative brand activations and marketing on ZEPETO. By collaborating with studios, agencies, and other companies with agency-like functions, ZEPETO seeks to revolutionize the way brands engage with the significantly growing audience in the virtual platform.

[Exclusive Partner Benefits] * examples

Data & Insights: Access to data enables partners to build effective strategies.

Early Access to Innovations: Partners will be granted early access to new features, with opportunities to collaborate on content and product innovations.

Brand Education: ZEPETO will host private and invitation-only seminars on how to best leverage ZEPETO to drive results.

■The first official virtual event ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL coming soon

The first official, and record-scale virtual event on ZEPETO will be hosted in Japan in October, 2024. Under the theme of a school festival, there will be numerous events such as a video contest or video challenge, limited avatar item gifts, limited-time collaboration world as well as live streaming by many top influencers. With ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL, ZEPETO will create a social movement across social media platforms going beyond ZEPETO.

■Event overview

Name: ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL

Venue: ZEPETO app and website

Period: 14-day event from 2024/10/1 (Tue) to 2024/10/14 (Mon)

5-day official LIVE streaming (Weekend and holiday during the event period)

Fee: Free

Organizer: NAVER Z Corporation

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

