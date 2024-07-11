transcosmos becomes Pioneering Partner of ZEPETO, world's leading virtual platform

Helps ZEPETO run ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL, its first official mega virtual event
TOKYO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that the company has been named a Pioneering Partner under the Global ZEPETO Partnership Program (ZPP) run by the world's leading virtual platform ZEPETO operated by NAVER Z Corporation. transcosmos will assist ZEPETO in expanding the ZPP program. As a first step, transcosmos will help ZEPETO hold its first official mega virtual event, ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL.
https://blog.zepeto.me/en/zepeto-unveils-global-partnership-program-to-scale-brand-engagement-and-innovations-in-the-virtual-platform
■About ZEPETO
ZEPETO is one of the most popular virtual social apps with more than 400 million users worldwide, in particular among generation alpha and generation Z. It is a growing immersive avatar-based social universe where everyone can unfold their ideas and present to other users all around the world. Since 2018, users from around the world have been using ZEPETO, finding communities with the world's top brands, characters (intellectual property), and celebrities and exploring new forms of entertainment and self-expression using avatars. As a community platform powered by millions of creators at ZEPETO Studio, ZEPETO is one of the most intuitive, immersive and inclusive virtual universes of today.
■Global ZEPETO Partnership Program
This initiative aims to empower partners in creating significant and measurable value through innovative brand activations and marketing on ZEPETO. By collaborating with studios, agencies, and other companies with agency-like functions, ZEPETO seeks to revolutionize the way brands engage with the significantly growing audience in the virtual platform.
[Exclusive Partner Benefits] * examples
- Data & Insights: Access to data enables partners to build effective strategies.
- Early Access to Innovations: Partners will be granted early access to new features, with opportunities to collaborate on content and product innovations.
- Brand Education: ZEPETO will host private and invitation-only seminars on how to best leverage ZEPETO to drive results.
■The first official virtual event ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL coming soon
The first official, and record-scale virtual event on ZEPETO will be hosted in Japan in October, 2024. Under the theme of a school festival, there will be numerous events such as a video contest or video challenge, limited avatar item gifts, limited-time collaboration world as well as live streaming by many top influencers. With ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL, ZEPETO will create a social movement across social media platforms going beyond ZEPETO.
■Event overview
Name: ZEPETO SCHOOL FESTIVAL
Venue: ZEPETO app and website
Period: 14-day event from 2024/10/1 (Tue) to 2024/10/14 (Mon)
5-day official LIVE streaming (Weekend and holiday during the event period)
Fee: Free
Organizer: NAVER Z Corporation
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
