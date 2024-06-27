transcosmos becomes the first PCI DSS v4.0 certified BPO services company in South Korea

PCI DSS is the global card information security standard, which is established by leading international credit card companies to protect card member data, reduce the risk of potential data theft or loss and ensure consistent security assessment procedures. Post this

transcosmos became the first PCI DSS qualified company in the South Korean BPO market in 2016. Since then, the company has always kept all credit card payment procedures and environments in compliance with global security standards, successfully passing annual assessment, which continues to become more stringent year after year. Now, the company's information management system was certified with the latest credit card security standard PCI DSS v4.0—the first company to be qualified in the BPO industry—demonstrating its standing as a global BPO company.

The PCI DSS v4.0 standard consists of 6 goals and 12 requirements, and a total of 512 information security testing procedures. Version 4.0 is even stricter than the already stringent version 3.2.1, which included 412 testing procedures. Not only introducing Multi-Factor Authentication requirements, version 4.0 comes with drastically increased compliance requirements such as stronger rules on application account management.

transcosmos has cleared all detailed security requirements under the 6 categories: 1) Build and Maintain a Secure Network and Systems; 2) Protect Account Data; 3) Maintain a Vulnerability Management Program; 4) Implement Strong Access Control Measures; 5) Regularly Monitor and Test Networks; and 6) Maintain an Information Security Policy. Ultimately, transcosmos won Level 1 Certification, the highest compliance level under the latest PCI DSS.

Adapting to South Korea's rapidly changing credit card payment environment ahead of others, transcosmos aims to provide clients and consumers across the globe with information security services always staying ahead of the curve. Going forward, transcosmos will continue to deliver secure and stable services to win clients' trust.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in South Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

