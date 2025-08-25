transcosmos BPO services department wins Best Hiring Solution Award at 10th HR TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

transcosmos's initiative was highly recognized for its innovative hiring approach that integrates digital and human skills, helping the company enhance the quality of hiring activities and enhance the talent acquisition capabilities. Post this

To visualize the interview process that tends to depend on each interviewer, transcosmos adopted "harutaka," a Recruiting DX (digital transformation) service by ZENKIGEN Inc. With the service, transcosmos analyzed and visualized each interviewer-related factor such as facial expressions, tone, and questions. Based on the visualized data, transcosmos adopted a continuous one-on-one feedback loop in its e-learning programs to enhance interviewers' skills. Now, through this personally optimized learning model, transcosmos interviewers have skills to effectively communicate the company's appeal, boosting the job offer acceptance and employment rates by 10%. The BPO services department entered the 10th HR TECHNOLOGY AWARDS with this initiative and received the Best Hiring Solution Award.

What made transcosmos an award winner

transcosmos visualized the hiring process, which tends to depend on each interviewer, by analyzing factors such as interviewer's facial expression, tone, and questions using AI. This initiative enabled interviewers to understand their strengths as well as areas for improvements objectively. Incorporating a one-on-one feedback loop to an e-learning system with AI-driven scoring feature, an optimized learning model personalized for each interviewer helped interviewers enhance their skills. The initiative successfully elevated the job offer acceptance and employment rates by 10%. transcosmos's initiative was highly recognized for its innovative hiring approach that integrates digital and human skills, helping the company enhance the quality of hiring activities and enhance the talent acquisition capabilities.

Aiming to be the Global Digital Transformation Partner of clients, transcosmos continues to optimize its business processes with the power of DX in every aspect of its business.

