transcosmos carries out a tree-planting project in Yaese-cho, Okinawa prefecture

Today, transcosmos offers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO). transcosmos plans to invite approximately 400 employees to the tree-planting project scheduled on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Post this

transcosmos received the following comment from Yasuhiro Arakaki, the mayor of Yaese-cho at the signing ceremony on October 5, 2023.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to transcosmos for choosing Yaese-cho as a place for a tree-planting project under the Okinawa Prefecture CO2 Absorption Certification Program. SAKURA and SAKURA festivals are popular in the northern part of Okinawa. In fact, we, Yaese-cho, are the only town in the southern area which has been holding Sakura festivals for more than 10 years, trying to catch up with, and overtake the north, which is not easy. So, we are delighted to hear that transcosmos plans to plant as many as 140 young Sakura trees in a field which FC Ryukyu - Okinawa's professional soccer team - uses for the team's training. We are also grateful that the company will plant azalea trees in the Park Golf Course located next to the field. Reducing CO2 is important, but not only that, we sincerely appreciate that transcosmos will make flowers bloom in the park. We hope we can build a good relationship between Yaese-cho and transcosmos from now on. We look forward to working together with you in many activities. Thank you."

Hirofumi Inoue, Corporate Senior Officer at transcosmos inc. made the following comment.

"transcosmos launched its call center business in Okinawa in 1999. Since then, we have continued to expand our business by setting up data centers and offering associated support services as well as launching a server monitoring business. More recently, our Okinawa team of nearly 100 web designers and project coordinators has been launching multiple projects, successfully developing websites for various clients. We have been receiving words of appreciation from many clients, thanks to our Okinawa employees who all demonstrate outstanding performance. We have a strong connection with Okinawa, and people in Okinawa have been supporting our business for over a quarter of a century. As awareness continues to rise for SDGs and ESG in recent years, our clients and shareholders expect us to lead and drive environmental conservation activities. Knowing that our Okinawa employees have always been engaging in environmental activities with passion, and that Okinawa has a culture of carrying out meaningful environmental activities, we have decided to conduct a tree-planting project here in Okinawa. 160 trees are not enough. Still, we are committed to protect the global environment and deliver results taking years with your support."

With a goal to expand its center network to include local areas, transcosmos opened MCM Center Okinawa, its first operations base in Okinawa prefecture in June 1999. The company chose Okinawa for its great hospitality and a pool of young talent. Since then, transcosmos has been increasing its presence in the prefecture, opening as many as 9 centers including its own building MCM Center Naha located in Omoromachi, Naha city which opened in March 2006. Today, transcosmos offers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO). transcosmos plans to invite approximately 400 employees to the tree-planting project scheduled on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

transcosmos is a certified Okinawa SDGs Partner Company and has been carrying out various initiatives to serve the community. In July 2007, transcosmos made a donation to help rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle that had burned down, and donated acrylic sheets as preventive measures against the novel coronavirus during the pandemic in May 2022. As a company committed to local communities, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the development of Okinawa prefecture.

[transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives]

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.