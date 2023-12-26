transcosmos carries out a tree-planting project in Yaese-cho, Okinawa prefecture to achieve carbon neutrality

To make the most of the tree-planting day, transcosmos offered an opportunity for employees to interact, holding a soccer training session inviting players of FC Ryukyu, a professional soccer club based in Okinawa; opening a park golf course for free; and bringing food trucks. Post this

■Overview of the tree-planting project

Date & Time: 10:00-14:00, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Address: 1305, Gushichan, Yaese-cho

(Yaese-cho sports tourism exchange facility/

Yaese-cho Health Promotion Center)

Tree-planting area: Total of 4000㎡

Trees planted: Total of 160 HIKANZAKURA (Taiwan Cherry) and Azalea trees

■Participants enjoying transcosmos Forest project

With a goal to expand its center network to include local areas, transcosmos opened MCM Center Okinawa, its first operations base in Okinawa prefecture in June 1999. The company chose Okinawa for its great hospitality and a pool of young talent. Since then, transcosmos has been increasing its presence in the prefecture, opening as many as 9 centers including its own building MCM Center Naha located in Omoromachi, Naha city which opened in March 2006. With around 3,400 employees, transcosmos offers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

transcosmos is a certified Okinawa SDGs Partner Company and has been carrying out various initiatives to serve the community. In July 2007, transcosmos made a donation to help rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle that had burned down, and donated acrylic sheets as preventive measures against the novel coronavirus during the pandemic in May 2022. As a company committed to local communities, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the development of Okinawa prefecture.

[transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives]

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.