transcosmos certifies as Digital Service and Leading Service Provider 2025 in China

The expo acted as a high-level interaction platform for the global digital service outsourcing industry, enabling businesses to present their strategies, discuss market trends, and showcase their achievements.

Based on the "T/CCIIP 004-2024 (evaluation standards for leading companies, excellent industrial parks, and superior talent in the digital services and service outsourcing markets defined by CCIIP), nominated companies went through experts' rigorous screening processes at the Digital Service and Leading Service Providers Nomination Event hosted in conjunction of the expo. transcosmos was chosen among many nominated companies, and certified as a leading company in the retail industry.

In the China market, transcosmos focuses on enhancing services and innovating technologies in the customer services and e-commerce business domains. The company offers a range of proprietary digital solution including transCxLink, an omnichannel contact center platform; transpeech, a voice recognition solution; trans-AI Chat, a generative-AI powered chatbot; and trans-Marketing BI, a data intelligence solution. With these solutions, transcosmos helps businesses achieve digital transformation (DX).

Building on its achievements in the BPO market over the last 60 years as well as success stories in the global market, transcosmos offers cross-border services tailored to each market, thereby helping businesses build a service framework that underpins their global expansion.

transcosmos will continue to deploy digital technologies in a range of service approaches across industries. Ultimately, the company will help the service outsourcing industry grow even more going forward.

■transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Changsha, Xi'an, Wuhan, Neijiang, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

