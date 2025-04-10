transcosmos changes 43% of young players' mindsets through SHIBUYA Good Manner Challenge feat. Fortnite

Through gaming, raises awareness about social issues among Gen α, Gen Z, and the wider global population—hard-to-reach audience with existing media

TOKYO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos, together with EbuAction, has released SHIBUYA CITY BOSS FIGHT on Fortnite on a popular metaverse gaming platform targeting young generations and overseas visitors as part of the SHIBUYA Good Manner Challenge feat. Fortnite, its joint project with EbuAction to support the Shibuya Good Manner Project (no translation available: https://shibuya-good-manner.com/) run by Future Design Shibuya General Incorporated Association, a movement to make Shibuya ward a safe and secure city. The game has attracted many players, and now, four months after the release, total play counts has exceeded 102,000 with a total of 650,000 page views (PV) on all related social media contents.

■Project background

Nuisance behavior such as street drinking, smoking, and littering is a social problem in Shibuya-ward. To address these issues, Future Design Shibuya launched Shibuya Good Manner Project, and is working on diverse activities in partnership with a range of stakeholders. To educate manners to young people and overseas visitors through gaming, transcosmos, together with EbuAction, is running diverse campaigns using Fortnite, such as publishing unique content, offering experiences at sports and entertainment events, holding hackathons, running collaboration events with gaming livestreamers, and more. Through these campaigns, transcosmos aims not only to let target audiences enjoy the gaming experience but also become aware of the city they are in.

■Outcome

1. Total play counts reached 102,000 in four months. Going beyond the language barrier, attracting players worldwide, not only young generations.

With 45,000 play counts recorded on main contents, the total play time reached 14,000 hours with an average of 21 minutes. Players from the U.S. and Europe are joining the game in particular from midnight to early morning, driving up the play counts.

are joining the game in particular from midnight to early morning, driving up the play counts. 19 game titles were published for the Hackathon project with a theme of solving Shibuya's social issues like littering, creating 19,000 hours of user experience with a play count of 57,000.

2. 43% of young generations showed a shift in mindset to stop littering

At sports and community events, transcosmos set up PR booths for SHIBUYA Good Manner Project, and offered sessions for visitors to experience SHIBUYA Good Manner Challenge feat. Fortnite.

43% of young players said "we should not litter" in the post-event surveys, revealing that the gaming experience raised awareness about good manners.

3. YouTube game livestreaming exceeded 650,000 PV

10 influencers with more than 3.5 million registered followers live streamed their gameplays for this project, and recorded over 650,000 PVs. Significantly spreading gaming experience and raising awareness about littering.

Partner influencer (example): ZELLFY

＠ZELLFY channel URL (no translation available): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVaZYbPyl4Y

Find other influencers here: https://shibuya-good-manner.com/fortnite/news/238/

■Game overview

Game title SHIBUYA CITY BOSS FIGHT

Island code 5213-7689-0580

Platform Fortnite

Event website https://shibuya-good-manner.com/fortnite

This game is not sponsored, approved, or managed by Epic Games, Inc. The game is an independent Fortnite game content.

There is more to come on this project. Companies and organizations who are interested in collaborating with transcosmos, please contact us.

transcosmos is also offering new, experiential marketing powered by Fortnite and Roblox targeting young generations and overseas users. For more details, please contact us at below.

transcosmos contact: https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/metaverse_contact

◆About Fortnite

With more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is a global platform where players create their own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch, and play alongside a global community with friends. In 2025, Fortnite is collaborating with major league baseball player Shohei Otani, drawing attention around the world.

◆About Future Design Shibuya

Corporate name: Future Design Shibuya General Incorporated

Address: 9F, Shibuya PARCO, 15-1, Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042 Japan

Business: Based on diversity and inclusion, Future Design Shibuya collects ideas and talents of various people who gather in Shibuya, such as people living in Shibuya, workers, learners, visitors, etc., across domains, and through open innovation, society. It is a full-scale industry-government-academia-private partnership organization that designs solutions and possibilities for issues.

URL: https://fds.or.jp/en/

◆About EbuAction, inc.

Company name: EbuAction, inc.

Address:2-10-34, Kami-Osaki, Shinagawa-Ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan

Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox. Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.

URL (no translation available):https://ebuaction.com

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

