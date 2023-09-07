transcosmos collaborates with TOKYO FM! Holds a public radio recording event, making audience enjoy the show via the senses of sound, sight, and smell in metaverse

With the aim of creating new communication experiences, transcosmos will not only build metaverse spaces but also promote a range of metaverse initiatives with partner companies, combining the metaverse with radio, scents, and more. Tweet this

2. The experience of the Metaverse x Radio x Scents

The new metaverse experience presented by transcosmos applies V-air, a web-based metaverse developed by Urth inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Hiroki Tanaka). In the virtual space, transcosmos reproduced a radio studio which actually exists in TOKYO FM and a jungle in Cambodia, a place with a special connection with the guests. In addition, to link the real world with the metaverse, transcosmos ran a project to design an interface with the five senses. Using Smell Market, a smell NFT developed by Horizon Inc., a company which specializes in digitalizing scents, transcosmos added the sense of smell on top of vision that a 3D space metaverse brings and the sound of radio. By combining the three senses, transcosmos aimed to make the experience more immersive and strengthen the feeling of unity that only a public recording session can offer. Listeners invited to the recording session enjoyed experiencing the metaverse world, the smell of jungle and the scent of honey, not to mention the interesting conversation between Masataka Matsutoya and Pony Ogata.

In answering the program's signature question, "What will the world look like in 2050?" during the recording, the personality Masataka Matsutoya said "The metaverse will look much more real. And everyone will be using the metaverse more and more. Perhaps more than 50% of people will be doing something in the metaverse world." And the guest Pony Ogata said "I was a little surprised. I mean, amazed by what-do-you-call-it, a polygon? The recent 3D image." Both showed keen interest in the potential of the metaverse. The program received much positive feedback, like, "I'm so excited watching the radio booth! Really impressed!" and "I think it was an interesting try. The scents matched the virtual world really well. I felt as if I was actually on a jungle tour." Most of the audience said that through this metaverse experience, they saw new possibilities that radio brings.

3. Future plan

The metaverse space with a radio booth and jungle used for the recording will be open for public access for a limited period from 5:30 pm, Friday August 25 to Saturday September 30. With the aim of creating new communication experiences, transcosmos will not only build metaverse spaces but also promote a range of metaverse initiatives with partner companies, combining the metaverse with radio, scents, and more.

Metaverse space for TOKYO FM "Can I ask something a bit weird? by Masataka Matsutoya"

Visit the metaverse radio booth here: https://v-air.world/JjhLSWP

Visit the metaverse jungle room here: https://v-air.world/8qjpmfh

4. About "Can I ask something a bit weird by Masataka Matsutoya" presented by transcosmos

Time: 17:30-17:55 on Fridays

Broadcasting stations: Japan FM Network 38 stations including TOKYO FM

Host: Masataka Matsutoya

Content: A music producer Masataka Matsutoya welcomes and delves into guests from diverse fields to discover their hidden charm.

SNS: https://www.instagram.com/masataka_tfm/

URL: https://audee.jp/program/show/44056

About Urth inc.

Company name: Urth inc. Representative: Hiroki Tanaka

Address: Waseda University entrepreneurship Center, 1-22-3, Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku, Tokyo 169-0051 Japan

Business: IT and architectural services, etc.

URL (no translation available): https://u-rth.com/information/





Company name: Horizon Inc. Representative: Nientsao Tsai

Address: Hamamatsucho Square studio 1801, 1-30-5, Hamamatsu-cho, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0013 Japan

Business: Universal Scents Format

URL: https://www.hrz.co.jp/en

*1 Source: Market research by Tokyo FM Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (at the time of this press release)

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

