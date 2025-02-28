transcosmos creates immersive Roblox game to experience Singapore in partnership with HIS

A new game "Singapore Freeze Tag" on Roblox, a popular online gaming platform referred to as the YouTube of gaming. This map has been designed to introduce the charm of Singapore with a freeze tag game set in tourist spots. Post this

■Game overview

Title: Singapore Freeze Tag

Genre: Party & Casual

URL: https://www.roblox.com/games/106483887018724/Singapore-Freeze-Tag

Charge: Basically, free to play

Platform: Roblox

How to play:

[Smartphone/tablet]

Install the Roblox app and create your account (first time only).

iOS: App Store https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/roblox/id431946152

Android: Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.roblox.client

Search "Singapore Freeze Tag" on the app, and tap "Singapore Freeze Tag." Tap "Play" to enjoy the content.

[PC]

Access Roblox official website and create your account (first time only): https://www.roblox.com/

Search "Singapore Freeze Tag" on the site, and click "Singapore Freeze Tag." Click "Play" to enjoy the content.

Supported devices: Smartphone, tablet (iOS/Android), and PC (Windows/macOS)

Supported by: Singapore Tourism Board

transcosmos operates this game as its own business on the Roblox platform.

■Special campaign celebrating the release

To commemorate the release of Singapore Freeze Tag, HIS will run a special campaign, offering big prizes. Play and win dazzling prizes including a trip to Singapore, coupons for popular local tourist spots, gourmet restaurants, and more.

Campaign period: February 13 (Thu) to April 6 (Sun), 2025

More information to follow via HIS official X account (formerly Twitter) @HISweb3 and on the campaign special page.

https://x.com/hisweb3

https://corp.his.co.jp/project/wvp/metaverse/roblox-sinfreezetag.php

transcosmos will continue to present new ways of using Roblox content for marketing to help brands target young generations and international users. For more details, please contact transcosmos here: https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/metaverse_contact).

■About Roblox

Roblox is a metaverse platform with as many as 88.90 million daily active users*, showing explosive popularity, in particular among young generations in their teens and twenties across Europe, the US, and Asia.

Roblox allows its users to design so-called virtual space including avatars, characters, items and costumes—basically everything—and share and interact with other users worldwide. The world's leading manufacturers, luxury brands, sports teams and influencers are already keen on the metaverse on Roblox, presenting their worldview in Roblox world and games and utilizing the platform for branding, promotions, and fan engagement campaigns.

Source: Data announced by Roblox corporation in November 2024 .

◆About HIS

Company name: H.I.S. Co., Ltd.

Address: 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6905, Japan

Business: Providing various transportation and hospitality services, including planning, selling and arrangement of international and domestic holiday travel packages and business trips.

URL: https://www.his.co.jp/en/

◆About EbuAction, inc.

Company name: EbuAction, inc.

Address: No. 104 City Court Meguro 4th Building, 2-10-34, Kami-Osaki, Shinagawa-ku,Tokyo 141-0021,Japan

Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox.

Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.

URL (no translation available): https://ebuaction.com/

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

