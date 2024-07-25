transcosmos creates original game title for Matsui Securities, making Matsui Securities first Japanese securities firm to release unique game title on Fortnite

transcosmos has invited LEMORION and HAGANEIRO, creators on Fortnite, to this project. The team discussed the best possible way to reach young generations, educate and enhance their financial literacy, and spread the concept of securities trading across the target audience using Fortnite. Post this

■Role of transcosmos

transcosmos delivers new forms of marketing services designed for young generations to help clients make the most of three leading metaverse platforms attracting generation Z and alpha, namely Fortnite, Roblox and ZEPETO. Fortnite is a popular gaming metaverse across the world, with monthly active users surpassing 5 million in Japan alone. To help Matsui Securities achieve its goal, transcosmos has invited LEMORION and HAGANEIRO, creators who publish HYPER FREEZE TAG on Fortnite, to participate in this project. The team discussed the best possible way to reach young generations, educate and enhance their financial literacy, and spread the concept of securities trading across the target audience using Fortnite. Ultimately, the team created the metaverse game, MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities.

■About MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities

Using collected items as capital, players try to increase their in-game money strategically by trading some of their savings while checking price fluctuations. Among players who successfully escape from a dungeon within a time limit, the highest earner becomes the winner.

■Game overview

Game title: MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities

Game genre: Simulation

Platform: Fortnite

Supported platforms: PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox series, Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store) and cloud gaming services

Fee: Free

Scheduled release: Early August

MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities is not sponsored, approved, or managed by Epic Games, Inc. The game is an independent Fortnite game content.

■About Fortnite

With more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is an online game where players create their own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch, and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud gaming services. For more details, visit here: http://www.fortnite.com.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

