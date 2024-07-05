transcosmos debuts at 2nd Metaverse Expo Tokyo Summer Show with EbuAction and takes part in special seminar

At the transcosmos x EbuAction booth, visitors can hear business use cases on the three leading metaverse platforms, a new marketing approach targeting Gen Z and Gen alpha. Post this

Event: 2nd Metaverse Expo Tokyo Summer Show, Metaverse Japan co-sponsor session (3)

Date & Time: 15:00-15:45, July 5 (Fri), 2024

Theme: Embracing the Metaverse for Business —Goals, Benefits and Co-created Values with Creators—

Taking specific real-world metaverse use cases using global platforms such as VR Chat, Fortnite and Roblox, industry experts validate and discuss the business impact of the metaverse and ways to co-create values with creators.

Venue: West Hall, Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Organizer: RX Japan Ltd.

[Panelists] * Titles omitted, listed in random order

Louise Okazaki: Department Manager in charge of Digital Business Development, DX Promotion Department, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Jin Mitsuda: Department Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department, transcosmos inc.

Keita Noda: CEO, EbuAction / Representative, BORDER—a metaverse production studio

Shinko Osada: Representative Director, General Incorporated Association Metaverse Japan / Director & Secretary General, General Incorporated Association Future Design Shibuya

Register for the seminar here (no translation available): https://biz.q-pass.jp/f/9145/ctmt24/seminar_register?rf=visit-feature&_gl=1*ih4rhe*_ga*MTg3NTkzMTA1Ny4xNzE4NTkxMTI0*_ga_11VHV0GZC8*MTcxODYwMTgxMi4yLjAuMTcxODYwMTgxMi42MC4wLjA.

■[Seminar] Seminars take place throughout the expo at exhibition booths

At the transcosmos x EbuAction booth, visitors can hear business use cases on the three leading metaverse platforms, a new marketing approach targeting Gen Z and Gen alpha. In addition, key members at Fortnite, Roblox and ZEPETO—the leading metaverse platforms attracting Gen Z and Gen alpha—will host a seminar at the booth during the three day event.

Date Time Theme Speaker Company/Title

July 3 11:00- About ZEPETO by Yuichi Kashima, Head of Japan ZEPTO Business Yuichi Kashima Head of Japan Business, NAVER Z Corporation

July 4 11:00- Making the most of Roblox by ShoyaTomita, publishing various contents on Omochi Studio Shoya Tomiya Sumitomo Corporation

July 5 11:00- About Fortnite by Yanosu, a Fortnite World Creator Yanosu Fortnite World Creator

July 5 16:00- Making the most of Fortnite by Metaverse Japan Representative Director Shinko Osada & Jin Mitsuda at transcosmos Shinko Osada Representative Director, Metaverse Japan

Jin Mitsuda Department Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department, transcosmos inc.

The schedules above are subject to change without prior notice. Please check the details at the exhibition booth.

