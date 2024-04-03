transcosmos declares support for Oita prefecture's project - Help generate forest carbon sinks credits

Sharing the purpose of Oita prefecture's project, the first such initiative in Japan, transcosmos declared to make a donation using the corporate version of furusato nozei. transcosmos expects and encourages many more businesses to follow this example. Post this

In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, while doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the well-being partner for clients and local communities.

[About the corporate version of furusato nozei, Japan's hometown tax donation system]

The corporate version of furusato nozei is Japan's hometown tax donation system launched in 2016. With the system, corporate tax filers who make donations to local governments' regional revitalization projects certified by the government as contributing to regional revitalization will be able to claim a tax credit against corporate, enterprise, and inhabitants taxes in addition to taking a deduction from corporate tax. Combining charitable contribution deductions of up to approximately 30% of donated amounts and additional tax credit of up to 60% of donated amounts which was introduced by FY2020 Tax Reform, companies can have approximately up to 90% of their donation amount deducted, minimizing their net burden down to about 10%.

[transcosmos's carbon neutral initiatives]

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/environment/climateChange.html

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on ESG criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Endorsing the Japanese government's milestones, we will reduce our CO2 emissions by 46% from the FY2021/3 levels, with the goal of achieving net zero by the year 2050. To reduce our CO2 emissions even further, we will set short to medium term CO2 reduction targets, and continuously revisit target CO2 emissions from our business operations.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

Cabinet Office Corporate version of Furusato Nozei system portal (no translation available): https://www.chisou.go.jp/tiiki/tiikisaisei/kigyou_furusato.html

note, open media platform by the transcosmos SDGs Committee (no translation available): https://note.com/tci_sdgs/

■transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services.

