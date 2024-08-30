transcosmos develops architecture to connect systems to generative AI services securely and quickly via Amazon Bedrock

With its proven capabilities in data utilization and annotation, transcosmos will continue to upgrade each feature to enhance other features that only transcosmos can offer such as website and social networking services operations. Post this

transcosmos has started development on Amazon Bedrock ahead of others. Now, leveraging its proven experience, the company has successfully built an effective architecture in a short span of time. To start with, transcosmos has selected Claude3, a GenAI that best suits transcosmos services as of today. transcosmos will choose the optimal GenAI based on the needs of its business going forward.

The successful development demonstrates transcosmos's expertise in AI operations. It comes with features such as a proprietary program for removing personal information, a program for removing filler words from recorded conversation when converting speech to text, and a feature for creating a log database. Unlike traditional systems that require multiple data processing tasks to deliver all these features, the solution is designed with a single API and built with an architecture that realizes system integration securely and at speed.

transcosmos has already started to deploy the solution to its contact centers (CX Squares). Today, the GenAI-powered solution is helping CX Squares boost productivity with features such as conversation summary and VoC data collection. With its proven capabilities in data utilization and annotation, transcosmos will continue to upgrade each feature to enhance other features that only transcosmos can offer such as website and social networking services operations.

■About Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI, and Amazon through a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities you need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Using Amazon Bedrock, you can easily experiment with and evaluate top FMs for your use case, privately customize them with your data using techniques such as fine-tuning and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and build agents that execute tasks using your enterprise systems and data sources. Since Amazon Bedrock is serverless, you don't have to manage any infrastructure, and you can securely integrate and deploy generative AI capabilities into your applications using the AWS services you are already familiar with.

"Amazon Web Services Japan welcomes the initiative of Transcosmos to utilize AWS's generative AI services to simultaneously improve customer experience and productivity in call center services." Toshihiko Yasuda, Director Head of Japan Specialists at Amazon Web Services Japan said. "We support customers across various industries in enhancing employee productivity and delivering exceptional customer experiences by leveraging AWS's generative AI services. Transcosmos has rapidly responded to the growing expectations for generative AI by combining their own services, know-how, and AWS services to provide secure generative AI services in a short period of time. We look forward to Transcosmos's further efforts in leveraging technologies such as generative AI to drive innovation."

