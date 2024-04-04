transcosmos develops GenAI-powered chatbot T-GPT in South Korea

By growing its AI business, transcosmos will further refine its conversational chatbot, T-GPT, by connecting the chatbots to live-chat agents, developing APIs for connecting T-GPT with chat platforms, and more. Post this

T-GPT can provide solutions to user inquiries in many different ways, and has the ability to respond in users' preferred language without building a database for each language. Based on the nature and type of inquiries, T-GPT presents solutions in an optimum form, not only in text, but also with charts, images, videos, and more. Moreover, the service comes with a range of features. Just to give an example, for users who are looking for location information, T-GPT navigates the users to the location or helps them find maps and best keywords for search, utilizing both mobile and webchat.

To assist clients in developing their own GPT Chatbot services specifically designed to meet their user needs, transcosmos experts help the development process. The company's support does not stop there. To help clients boost service competitiveness, transcosmos provides consulting services on analytics and statistics, enabling clients to make the most of their GPT Chatbot. What's more, its standardized services also help clients minimize initial burdens for server implementation and technical design.

By growing its AI business, transcosmos will further refine its conversational chatbot, T-GPT, by connecting the chatbots to live-chat agents, developing APIs for connecting T-GPT with chat platforms, and more. Ultimately, transcosmos will design and provide GPT features optimized to meet each client's needs.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.