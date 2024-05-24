transcosmos develops Internet Interactive Solution, a solution based on an AIGC model

The solution collects public opinions and information posted on social platforms, e-commerce platforms and brand official websites holistically and then accurately identifies occasions and emotions behind the posted opinions, categorizes contents, and generates and publishes response. Post this

In addition, transcosmos also upgraded its trust & safety service with a focus on expanding the coverage to include the entire network, automating the service as well as making it a more intelligent service. With the upgraded service, transcosmos enables businesses to interact with consumers across all phases of customer journey swiftly, thereby boosting CX by identifying the opportunity to retain and increase brand advocates across brand domains.

Internet Interaction Solution: Key features

Auto-check brand voice, related topics, and customer emotions on the internet 24/7. Always available even after business hours.

Grasp consumer inquiries and guide consumers to solutions swiftly. Proactively interact and engage with consumers on topics related to brand's products and services to increase brand reputation and influence, thereby strengthening brand competitiveness.

Manage operational platforms to perform the entire interactive tasks. Assist brands in summarizing public opinions, and track and monitor the quality of interactive content and its influence in real time. Complete all process flows from checking content to posting responses at speed.

Using the AIGC model in parallel with the solution, create a knowledge base automatically. Provide useful interactive content for reference for various scenarios that match each brand's target customers and product features to support brands in optimizing text-based content on an ongoing basis.

Today, the Internet Interaction Solution is highly recognized by clients across multiple industries, in particular those in the auto industry. By combining the power of people and digital technology, ‍transcosmos will continue to develop and implement a range of services and solutions that help clients optimize costs, increase efficiency and optimize CX.

*1: transCxLink is an omnichannel intelligent contact center platform developed by transcosmos. Connecting all kinds of communication channels including social platforms, voice calls and chats, the platform not only delivers a seamless customer service process between companies, consumers and agents, but also comes with an extensive range of features such as CRM, intelligent services, marketing systems, voice recognition, automated reporting, business insight, and more.

