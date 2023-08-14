transcosmos discloses TCFD-aligned climate-related financial information

In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, while doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the wellbeing partner for clients. Tweet this

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a fundamental sustainability policy. In its fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos states that "Staying true to our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company, transcosmos is committed to co-create a wellbeing society together with our clients. Our corporate purpose is to contribute to achieving the SDGs and promote ESG-related initiatives as a Sustainable Transformation Partner for all." Committed to this policy, transcosmos is carrying out activities to become a Sustainable Transformation Partner for all with the purpose of boosting the wellbeing of society as a whole.

Based on its fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos is driving the environmental management, and taking actions to address climate change and other environmental activities. On March 1, 2023, transcosmos disclosed climate-related financial information aligned with the TCFD recommendations.

In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, while doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the wellbeing partner for clients.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Pull Quote

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.