transcosmos donates childcare items to Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation

"On behalf of the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation and all beneficiaries, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to transcosmos." Ms. Zhu Yaping, Deputy Secretary-General, Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation said at the ceremony. "It is the unconditional contributions made by compassionate companies that enable children in need to live with a sense of safety and comfort. As a charitable organization named after Mme. Soong Ching Ling, we, Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation, have been working on various projects to support healthy growth and development of children since our establishment in 1986, carrying on and promoting Soon Ching Ling's spirit and dedication to public welfare. We sincerely hope and appreciate your continued support for our causes. Lastly, we wish all children to receive and be raised with love."

"As a multinational company operating in China, transcosmos China believes it is our mission to work on social welfare activities, and has been actively engaging in various welfare activities since its foundation in 2006," Toshiya Okada, General Manager of transcosmos China said, expressing his gratitude on behalf of the company to the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation and all related child welfare organizations. "In order to achieve the well-being of society, transcosmos will continue to engage in various welfare activities so that we can spread positive energy throughout society, and ultimately contribute to the harmonious development of society."

As a global BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services provider, transcosmos will continue to prioritize its social responsibility and help local communities thrive. With the aim of achieving sustainable business and social development, transcosmos will not only strive to grow in the Chinese market, but also actively embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its business.

■About Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation (SSCLF)

Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation is a public welfare foundation established in 1986 by the China Welfare Institute. With particular attention to the welfare of women and children, the Foundation has set up a good number of projects in the fields of maternal and child health care and aid to children's education and culture in China. In cooperating with various other fields, SSCLF is dedicated to have Mme. Soong Ching Ling's loving causes benefit more people and help promote the development of the society as a whole.

‍■transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

■transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing, and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

