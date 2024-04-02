transcosmos donates personal care items for seniors to the Shanghai Senior Citizens Foundation

"We also serve local communities by promoting local employment through various initiatives, such as supporting the employment of people with disabilities and setting up training centers in collaboration with local schools," the General Manager of transcosmos China said. Post this

"On behalf of the Jing'an District Representative Office of Shanghai Senior Citizens Foundation and all the elderly care recipients, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for transcosmos' generous donation," Zeng Xiaoying, Vice Chairman of the Jing'an District Representative Office of Shanghai Senior Citizens Foundation said at the ceremony. "Jing'an District is one of the major cities facing an increasing aging population with people aged 60 and above making up 42% of its registered population according to 2023 statistics. The Jing'an District Committee of CPC and the district government have always made senior services a top priority, and we are implementing various initiatives to further expand services for seniors. Now, taking this event as an opportunity, we would like to promote the positive development of our senior care services in partnership with companies and organizations."

"As a company with a strong sense of social responsibility, transcosmos China has been actively engaging in various CSR activities since its foundation in 2006," Toshiya Okada, General Manager of transcosmos China said, expressing his gratitude on behalf of the company to the Jing'an District Representative Office of Shanghai Senior Citizens Foundation and the Shanghai Jing'an District Senior Citizens Service Development Center. "Every year, we encourage employees at all of our sites in China to participate in blood donation, tree planting, charitable donations and other philanthropic activities. At the same time, we also serve local communities by promoting local employment through various initiatives, such as supporting the employment of people with disabilities and setting up training centers in collaboration with local schools. Through such activities, we aim to "connect, thrive and grow" with our local communities."

As a global BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services provider, transcosmos will continue to prioritize its social responsibility and help local communities thrive. With the aim of achieving sustainable business and social development, transcosmos will not only strive to grow in the Chinese market, but also actively integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its business.

‍transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.





With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole. transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in China including Shanghai , Beijing , Tianjin , Hefei , Xi'an , Changsha , Wuhan , Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou , Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, customer experience, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.





transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in including , , , , , , , Neijiang, Kunshan, , Suzhou, and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, customer experience, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands. transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.